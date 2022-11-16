The calendar says winter begins on Dec. 21; I’m not so sure they have that right. My thermometer read 37 degrees at 7:30 this morning. I believe by Dec. 21 we will all be looking forward to spring.
I hope everyone has a happy Thanksgiving celebration with family and friends and a safe journey if you are traveling.
On Sunday, Nov. 20, the Capon Springs Fire and Rescue will hold a spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On that same evening, the annual community Thanksgiving service will be held at Bethel UMC church beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church has completed their collection of shoebox gifts for Samaritan’s Purse. They collected 50-plus boxes this year to be distributed to children around the world.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club has placed collection boxes around the community to collect toy donations for the Marine Corps Reserves “Toys for Tots” campaign. To register a child for toys, call me at 304-856-2816. We will be distributing toys on Dec. 17 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Ruritan Club building in Yellow Spring.
The Veterans Breakfast held at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club on Nov. 12, was very successful. A freewill donation was collected from community members attending to benefit the Hampshire County Veterans Association.
Happy birthday wishes to Amber Campbell, Nov. 20; Logan Spaid, Nov. 21; Tom Pugh, Nov. 23; and Galen Spaid, Nov. 28.
A special birthday wish to my friend Vicki, who lives in D.C., on Nov. 28.
