KIRBY — Around 1940, 3 lady evangelists came to the Kirby area and held revival services in a packing shed located on Tearcoat Road and owned by the Shanholtz family.
Bernice Bush, Opal Harsh and Mary Morcilvoich were those ladies who dared to venture out into the work of the Lord.
Many in the area attended the services, accepted the Lord as their savior, and in the fall of 1941, a church building was erected on land donated by Jess Hott. The 1st trustees were H.O. Saville and Harold Ganoe.
It was then that the church became known as Tearcoat Assembly of God.
The interior was entirely of knotty pine boards. In later years the name was changed to Kirby Assembly of God.
In 1966, the church added a basement with oil furnace and 3 Sunday school rooms above. Due to growth in attendance, by 1973, a new front was put onto the church with rest rooms and a nursery.
Growth of the church continued and in 1985, a fellowship hall was constructed on the side of the building to use as an overflow of the sanctuary and as Sunday school classes.
By 1990, with pastor Bill Fout and his wife, Sharon, as leaders, the property next door — the Ruckman property — was purchased at public auction.
In 1995, a new church was built with pastor Bill and members of the church sacrificing and donating 300 hours of hard work in one week. On Sunday, April 28, 1996, the transition from the old building to a new one took place. A week later, 120 attended the special service to celebrate their new assembly place.
Since that time, an additional Sunday school room, a pastor’s office, and the fellowship hall as well as the kitchen were enlarged. The old building was removed and the fellowship hall became the headquarters for a youth ministry for teens, led a decade ago by Jed Metzler, who last year accepted the call to be the church’s pastor.
