OK, it’s a new year, so this probably means you’re back at the gym reintroducing yourself to staff. Good for you. Hop on that treadmill or stationary bike and go for it. Then hit the weights.

A large observational study has found that adding weightlifting to aerobic exercise is good for older adults, lowering their risk from most deaths (but not cancer).

