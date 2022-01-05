What are the symptoms for Covid-19?
Remember, symptoms for Covid-19 can range from mild symptoms to severe illness, but the top symptoms to look for are:
•Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Runny nose
• Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, make sure you isolate and consider being tested for the virus. The key is to STAY AWAY from other people.
Who is at “increased risk” for developing severe illness from Covid?
People at increased risk are
• Elderly people
• Pregnant women
• People of all ages with certain underlying medical conditions (included but not limited to cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, Type-2 diabetes and folks in an immunocompromised state)
I’ve been hearing the term “Delta variant.” What does that mean, and how is it different from Covid-19?
The virus that causes Covid-19 is the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and the Delta variant is a mutated strain of that virus.
In simple terms:
• The Delta variant is more contagious.
• In unvaccinated people, some data suggests the Delta variant may cause more serious illness if contracted than regular Covid-19.
•In several studies that have been conducted, patients infected with the Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized.
How is “Omicron” different from regular Covid?
New variants of the virus are expected to occur (like the Delta variant) but vaccination is the best way to slow the emergence of variants, the most recent variant being Omicron.
The Omicron variant DOES spread more easily than the original virus, but getting vaccinated, wearing masks and limiting contact with others are your best preventative measures.
I’ve already been vaccinated. Will that protect me from getting sick?
Fully vaccinated people get Covid less often than unvaccinated people, but an infected and vaccinated person can still spread the virus, so caution is of the utmost importance.
Overall, the Covid vaccines that have been approved/authorized in the U.S. are highly effective at preventing severe disease and death against the virus and its variants.
The vaccines do not ensure 100 percent protection from the contracting of the virus. They do help, and they prevent you from coming down with severe symptoms that could land you in the hospital.
What does it mean when the county is in the Red Zone?
Being in the Red Zone means that there are 25 or more positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people OR greater than an 8 percent positivity rate. This is the most serious color on the metric, and Hampshire County has been stoutly in the red for months.
I’ve been vaccinated, so do I still have to wear a mask indoors?
There isn’t an official mandate in the state of West Virginia right now, though in counties with a high rate of infection and transmission (like Hampshire County), it is HIGHLY RECOMMENDED that everyone wears a mask indoors.
Ever since the mask mandate lifted, folks who are unvaccinated have been required to wear masks indoors, but now it is recommended for vaccinated people as well.
I don’t know how I feel about the vaccine. Is it safe?
Social media has facilitated the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccine, so here are some tidbits to put your mind at ease if you’re unsure:
• The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer Covid vaccine on Aug. 23. On Dec. 11, 2020, the FDA issued the 1st “emergency use authorization” for Covid vaccines in people 16 and older, but now it’s been approved in a general sense, and the FDA is working to approve the other vaccines as well.
• Since vaccines prevent serious illness associated with Covid-19, it’s the best way to protect yourself and your family and get our community back to “normal.”
• The more people get the vaccine, the safer the community will be. High vaccination coverage will reduce the spread of the virus and help prevent it from continuing to mutate in unvaccinated individuals.
Why should I get a booster?
Public health officials are starting to see reduced protection over time against mild and moderate disease related to Covid, especially in high-risk and elderly individuals.
Getting boosted can add further protection against Omicron and potential future variants, as well as seriously minimize the risk of serious illness and hospitalization in infected individuals.
You are still considered “fully-vaccinated” even if you don’t get a booster shot.
If we need a booster dose, doesn’t that mean that the vaccines aren’t working?
The vaccines are meant to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and death, and they are doing just that.
However, with the new variants, public health experts are starting to see reduced protection against mild and moderate disease. That’s why the Department of Health and Human Services is planning for a booster shot: so vaccinated people maintain the protection.
Will the vaccine make me sick?
Side effects immediately after vaccination are normal signs that your body is building protection, and they should go away after a few days.
Some people don’t experience side effects at all.
The most common side effects to receiving a Covid shot are:
•Pain on the arm where you got the shot (as well as redness and/or swelling)
•Tiredness
•Headache
•Muscle pain
•Chills/fever
• Nausea
After receiving the shot, take it easy. Drink lots of fluids and rest.
Keep in mind, millions of people have received Covid vaccines, and no long-term side effects have been detected.
I don’t know what’s in the vaccine, so I don’t think I should get it.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, medical professionals worldwide have been working tirelessly to develop a vaccine solution for the virus.
It was not thrown together carelessly in a lab and then fast-tracked to the public.
The Covid vaccines available are mRNA vaccines. What does that mean?
• They are a new approach to vaccines, but they are not unknown. Researchers have been working with mRNA vaccines for decades, and interest in this type of vaccine has grown because they are developed with readily made materials.
• Simply put, the process can be standardized, scaled up and developed faster than traditional methods of making vaccines.
• mRNA vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response in our bodies.
• The biggest misconception with the Covid vaccine is that it will give you Covid. IT WILL NOT. mRNA vaccines DO NOT use the live virus that causes Covid-19. In fact, they don’t affect or interact with our DNA in any way.
• As with every vaccine that has ever existed, there will likely be side effects, and maybe a rare case of illness. In extremely rare cases, a doctor may recommend that a person not get the vaccine. However, for over 99 percent of people, the mRNA vaccines are safe and effective.
If everyone is getting vaccinated, and their vaccine works, why should I get one?
In Hampshire County right now, only 36 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated. That isn’t enough to get the county to the “herd immunity” stage. While it may seem like “everyone is getting vaccinated,” many are not.
And remember, the vaccine does not PREVENT folks from contracting the virus. It prevents serious illness and hospitalizations in the vast majority of vaccinated individuals. As with anything, there are exceptions, and these are called “breakthrough cases.” Just because there are still positive Covid test results in vaccinated individuals, it doesn’t mean the vaccine doesn’t work.
How can I get vaccinated?
Vaccines are available for free at a drive-up clinic in the parking lot of Hampshire Memorial Hospital between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
You can also receive the vaccine at pharmacies around the county, but call 1st to check vaccine availability or to make an appointment:
CVS (Sunrise Summit)
Walgreens (Romney)
Hampshire County Health Department – 16189 Northwestern Pike, Augusta (Call to make an appointment: 304-496-9640)
Reed’s Pharmacy (Capon Bridge) – Check appointment/vaccine availability
Lambert Pharmacy (Romney) – taking walk-ins
Hearing information that encourages vaccination can be daunting if you’re not sure of the next step, but the vaccines are administered by professionals, and it’s free, quick and very simple.
My body, my choice. I don’t believe in getting the Covid vaccine.
It is your choice as to whether or not you decide to get vaccinated, but there are several takeaways to consider.
If you ARE vaccinated and contract Covid, then you will likely have an easier time and a quicker recovery than if you are NOT vaccinated.
1. Make sure your decision is based on information you have received from credible sources and not from, say, a chain post on Facebook.
2. Yes, the vaccine can have side effects. Yes, you can still get Covid even after you’re vaccinated. That doesn’t mean it isn’t working.
3.The more people are vaccinated, the less possibility there is for the virus to continue to mutate and develop variants.
4. “Herd immunity” only works if a large majority of the community is vaccinated. With only 37 percent of Hampshire vaccinated, we are nowhere close to herd immunity. Relying on “other people” to get vaccinated clearly hasn’t worked here thus far.
5. If you cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons, or if you still choose to remain unvaccinated, please be courteous to the health of those around you. Wear a mask over both your nose AND your mouth, social distance as much as possible and engage in rigorous cleaning and disinfection in your daily routine.
6. In larger, more metropolitan areas, businesses are requiring proof of vaccination for customers and patrons. Travel, especially international travel, is heading in the same direction.
7. In Hampshire County and throughout the nation, the majority of people who have been hospitalized due to the virus are unvaccinated. Hospitals can only take on so many people, and hospital overcrowding can affect all types of people, of all ages, with all types of needs and conditions.
8. No one can “make” you get the vaccine, but despite heaps of misinformation circling the Internet, it is safe, effective and here in the U.S., it is easy to get.
Know your terms
• Confirmed case: someone who has tested positive for Covid after results from a laboratory test
• Breakthrough infection: When a fully vaccinated person contracts Covid
• Booster dose: An additional dose of a vaccine that is given to someone who built enough protection after vaccination, but then that protection decreased over time (also called “waning immunity”)
• Fully vaccinated: Someone is considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after their 2nd dose in a 2-dose series (the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 2 dose vaccines) or 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine (such as the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine).
• Isolation: used to separate sick people from healthy people. Sick people in isolation should stay home and avoid contact with others by staying in a specific “sick” bedroom or space, using a different bathroom.
• Social distance: avoiding close contact with others (close contact is considered 6 feet)
• Core grouping: keeping the same individuals in the same groups at all times during the school day, limiting the number of contacts an individual has. This is also called “cohorting” or “podding.”
• Confirmed outbreak: Two or more confirmed Covid cases among students or staff from separate households, with onset within 14 days in a single classroom or core group.
I think I might have contracted Covid. How do I get tested?
If you feel that you have Covid symptoms, it’s a good idea to get tested.
If a health official contacts you in their contact-tracing process as having been exposed to an infected individual, they will direct you to the best site to get tested for Covid.
To get tested, you can call any of the following offices to receive guidance:
• E.A. Hawse (Sunrise Summit) – 304-822-7140
• Trinity Family Healthcare (Romney) – 304-359-2245
• Spring Valley Family Care (Springfield) – 304-822-2500
The Hampshire County Health Department also hosts a mobile testing lab every Thursday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in their parking lot at 16189 Northwestern Pike in Augusta.
Can the Covid vaccine protect me from the flu?
Absolutely not. If you’ve gotten your Covid vaccine, it will not protect against the flu. You should get vaccinated for influenza just as you would any other year.
How does it work with the Covid vaccine and “herd immunity”?
“Herd immunity” means that enough people in a community are protected from getting a disease because they’ve already had the disease or they’ve been vaccinated. Herd immunity makes it hard for the disease to spread from person to person and even protects those who cannot be vaccinated, like newborn babies.
The percentage of people who need to have protection in order to achieve herd immunity actually varies depending on the disease, and experts are working to study this and provide information as soon as they can.
How can I travel safely this winter?
• Check travel restrictions before you go
• Consider getting a Covid test both before and after you travel
• Always wear a mask (correctly–over mouth and nose) in public settings, including on public transportation. Joe Biden’s executive order requires masks on many forms of transit, so be aware that it may not be optional. Prepare accordingly.
• Practice social distancing
• Wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol
• Bring extra supplies, like extra masks, hand sanitizer, etc.
• Limit additional stops (such as stopping for food, drinks, etc.)
• Be flexible and know when travel must be delayed
