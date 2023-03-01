I wrote last month on the role of each of the many churches in our area and across the world in the Christian Tradition as each making different and important contributions to the larger goal of serving the Christ in the world.
Since then, I have received questions about my own Presbyterian tradition, particularly from visitors in worship curious about the moment after each sermon where we recite together an Affirmation of Faith. The Presbyterian Church is a Confessional Church, which means that we recognize certain historic and contemporary declarations of faith as reliable interpretations of scripture in the context of their creation and as reliable guides for us as we seek to follow Christ today.
One of the oldest of these confessions, sometimes also called declarations or creeds, is the Apostle’s Creed. At Romney Presbyterian Church, we recite this creed together at least once per month, as well as on any Sunday in which we perform a baptism, welcome new members, or ordain and install officers. This is a short creed, in three parts, printed below.
“I believe in God the Father Almighty, Maker of heaven and earth,
And in Jesus Christ, his only Son our Lord, who was conceived by the Holy Ghost, born of the Virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, dead, and buried; he descended into hell; the third day he rose again from the dead; he ascended into heaven, and sitteth on the right hand of God the Father Almighty; from thence he shall come to judge the quick and the dead.
I believe in the Holy Ghost; the holy catholic Church; the communion of saints; the forgiveness of sins; the resurrection of the body; and the life everlasting. Amen.”
One of the earliest uses of this creed was a sort of baptismal vow recited by those seeking to join the church. This may be why each section begins with a reference to one person of the Trinity, echoing Jesus’ command to baptize “in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.” The earliest version of the creed dates to the second century AD as a refutation to a movement in the church to discard the Hebrew Scriptures (Old Testament) and portions of the New Testament, which referenced Jesus’ and the early-church’s Jewish background. The creed’s text was adjusted over the next six hundred years before settling into its present form around the eighth century.
The two references in the creed which generate the most questions are the statement that Jesus “descended into hell” and the “holy catholic church.”
The first of these references to Jesus’ descent into hell is a reference to several scriptural passages which suggest that, between Jesus’ death and resurrection, he went to first proclaim his victory to those already dead (Col 1:18, 1 Pet 4:6), “in prison” (1 Pet 3:18-19) or in the depths of the earth (Matt 12:40, Eph 4:9). The point of this verse is that Jesus left no one behind, but even went to retrieve those already dead before his birth, life and death on earth. In our time, it can be thought of as a declaration that there is nowhere we can go that is out of God’s reach.
The second line that generates questions is the reference to the “holy catholic church,” a reference which also appears in the Nicene Creed, which we recite on Communion Sundays. The most common question is about the relationship between the word “catholic” as used in the creeds and the Roman Catholic Church. The word catholic comes from two Greek words which together mean “of the whole” and are sometimes also translated as “universal.” We use the word in our creeds because we believe we are a part, but not the whole, of that single universal church which includes all followers of Christ around the world and across history. It is at once a call to humility, reminding us that we are but a small part of the much larger church and one of the links which binds us to that greater body of Christ.
