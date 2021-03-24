More than a year after the Covid-19 pandemic upended everyone’s travel plans, many Americans are awaiting their next chance to get out once again and explore.
AAA travel experts advise that traveling protocols in 2021 will be different.
“As vaccines are distributed and international destinations begin to open, our customers are already coming to us with questions about their travel options this year,” says Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central.
What travelers can expect
Masks – Face coverings are required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
Outside of these transportation requirements, states – and some establishments – have mandates and/or restrictions on where and when masks must be worn.
Auto – Road trips to domestic destinations continue to be the preferred way for many to travel, but even these trips require additional planning and preparation. Those who make the decision to travel by car can refer to AAA’s Covid-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik.AAA.com for the latest state and local travel restrictions, and to identify which rest stops, gas stations, restaurants and hotels are open along their route.
If renting a car, ask what has been done to clean the vehicle. Hertz, for example, has introduced Hertz Gold Standard Clean, an enhanced vehicle disinfectant and sanitization process.
Hotels – Prior to any hotel stay, call ahead to ensure your hotel is open and ask what precautions they are taking to protect guests.
Air – AAA cautions fliers that in-flight amenities, including food and beverage services, may be limited or unavailable. Some airlines continue to limit flight capacities or block middle seats to allow for social distancing.
Due to Covid-19, TSA is allowing one oversized liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags, rather than limiting those to 3.4 ounces. Masks are also required at airports and on planes.
International air travel – All air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens, are required to have a negative Covid-19 test result or documentation of recovery from the virus before they board a flight to the United States. Travelers who don’t provide this to their airline will be denied boarding. There are no test requirements for domestic travel at this time.
Cruises – Even with the CDC’s no-sail order lifted, many cruise lines have voluntarily extended their suspension of sailing operations further later this eyar.
Anyone considering a future cruise vacation should talk to the cruise line or a travel advisor about the ship’s cancelation policy and to understand what you can expect on a cruise when they start sailing again.
Plan for travel restrictions
The CDC continues to urge Americans to delay traveling, warning that doing so increases your chance of getting and spreading Covid-19. For those who choose to travel, current guidelines and requirements include the following:
Travel restrictions – State and local governments may have travel restrictions in place, including testing requirements, stay-at-home orders and quarantine requirements upon arrival. Check the state and local health department where you are, along your route, and where you are going. Prepare to be flexible, as restrictions and policies may change during your trip.
Covid-19 vaccines – If you are eligible, consider getting vaccinated for Covid-19. The CDC says to wait 2 weeks after getting your second dose to travel for your body to build protection after vaccination. Even if you’ve been vaccinated, continue to follow all official travel requirements and guidelines.
Testing – The CDC recommends taking a viral Covid-19 test 1 to 3 days before your trip. Do not travel if you test positive. Keep a copy of your negative test results with you during your trip and make plans to get tested again with a viral test 3 to 5 days after you return.
Self-quarantine for a full seven days after trip, even if your test is negative. If you don’t get tested, the CDC advises staying home and self-quarantining for 10 days.
To find a travel advisor or for more information, visit AAA.com/Travel.
