Trick-or-treat hours
Both of Hampshire County’s towns, Romney and Capon Bridge, have set trick-or-treat hours from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31.
Households that want to participate should leave their porch light on. Everyone is reminded to socially distance and wear protective masks in addition to (or instead of) costume masks.
Springfield UMC
Springfield United Methodist Church will be open for trick-or-treaters from 6 to 8 p.m. Halloween night.
Grassy Lick-Kirby
A trunk-or-treat will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Halloween night (Saturday) at the Grassy Lick-Kirby Community Center’s parking lot on Grassy Lick Road.
It’s sponsored by the community center.
A yell of a good time
The House of the Setting Sun is scaring up screams and fun for 3 final days in Green Spring.
Hours are 7:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, Oct. 29-31.
Admission is $15.
Blackout night will be held 7:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Visitors will make their way through lighted by glowsticks only.
Drive-through treats
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College will hold an on-campus drive-through Trunk N Treat on from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31. “Trunkers” should bring candy (no homemade treats) to hand to kids in costumes. Decorating your vehicle is optional, but highly recommended. COVID protective guidelines will be enforced.
ACT trunk or treat
ACT 1st Federal Credit Union’s parking lot will be the site of a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30, the night before Halloween.
ACT 1st is at the corner of Main and School streets in Romney.
Springfield trunk or treat
Springfield Fire Company will host a trunk or treat in the fire company parking lot from 6 to 8 p.m. Halloween night, Oct. 31.
Romney police treats
The Romney Police Department will hold drive-through trick or treat at Romney Town Hall 6 to 8 on Halloween, Oct. 31.
Trick-or-treat bags being handed out will include tokens for a treat from Dairy Queen. Agencies or business that want to donate goodies for the bags can call the Romney Police at 304-822-5118 ext. 104 or Stacy Lambert at 304-822-4060.
Living Waters treat
Living Waters church in Capon Bridge will hold a trunk-or-treat in the parking lot at 155 Cold Stream Road from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Halloween night, Oct. 31.
A prize will be given for the best decorated vehicle.
