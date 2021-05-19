The Hampshire County Envirothon Team competed in the virtual state competition on April 15-16 and placed 4th overall, earning the team $1,750.00 in scholarship money. They also placed in 1st at the soils station, which garnered them additional funds. They acquired natural resource knowledge in aquatics, forestry, soils and wildlife. The team refined critical thinking skills while honing their public speaking abilities.
This year’s participants were J. D. Croucher, Victoria Croucher, Daisy Dalrymple, Sean O’Hara, and Savannah Sine. Susan Sine was the coach.
This educational conservation learning experience could not have occurred without the generous support of the Potomac Valley Soil Conversation District, Archer Acres Farm, and MPLX. We gratefully thank them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.