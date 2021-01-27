Feb. begins with a Romney dawn starting at 6:22 a.m., sunrise at 7:24 a.m., midday at 12:30 p.m., sunset at 5:35 p.m., dusk ends at 6:35 p.m., giving us 10 hrs and 12 minutes of sunlight.
The sun shines in front of Capricornus until Feb. 16 and then moves into Aquarius for the rest of the month. There was a full moon in late January, so in early Feb. the moon creeps into the morning sky,
On Feb. 4, the moon appears 1/2 full in the southern dawn. The moon then steadily shrinks, disappearing in the eastern dawn on Feb. 10.
In mid February, the moon reappears as a crescent in the western dusk, growing to 1/2 full on Feb. 19. This moon shape offers the best telescopic viewing of the craters; the sun is then rising along the lighted straight edge of the moon. The moon grows to full on Feb. 27, appearing in the star group Leo, the Lion. The moon then rises about sunset and shines all through the night.
Mars is the only planet seen in the evening, appearing as a yellow “star” high in the south among the stars of Aries. On the evening of Feb. 18, the moon will appear underneath Mars. Mars will continue to be visible in the western sky through early summer.
Venus is now at too low an angle to the sun; you won’t be able to see Venus until summer in the western dusk. In late February, the 3 planets seen at dawn are bright Jupiter, Mercury and Saturn. Mercury is visible for only a week at a time due to its rapid motion about the sun. Both Jupiter and Saturn will slowly improve in dawn visibility all through winter and spring.
The star group Orion is at its best on February evenings in the South. Orion’s trademark is his belt of 3 stars in a row. On top of the belt is the bright pinkish star Betelgeuse (beetle juice) while white-blue Rigel (rye-JELL) is below the belt.
The belt points left and down to Sirius (sounds like serious), the night’s brightest star. The belt points up and right to Aldebaran, the orange star marking the eye of Taurus, the Bull.
Why is February the shortest month? To make a long story short, it’s because the Romans long ago took days from February to add to July and August. They gave July an extra day to honor Julius Caesar. Then August was given an extra day for Augustus, Caesar’s honored successor.
This reduced February days from 30 to 28. Since the year is close to 365 and a quarter days in length, the Romans added an extra day every 4th year to February.
At the end of February, Romney’s sunrise is 6:50 a.m., sunset is 6:16 p.m., giving us 11 hours and 16 minutes of sunlight.
