Kelly Hicks WVU Extension

Two Hampshire County 4-H members earned the prestigious “I Dare You” Award during this year’s 4-H Achievement Luncheon and Recognition Program.  This award goes to 4-H’ers in Hampshire County who best exemplify the 4-H ideals of leadership, achievement and four-fold development. This prestigious award is usually awarded to 4-H’ers who are juniors in high school or older, have been a 4-H member for at least 5 years and have received the 4-H Charting Pin.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.