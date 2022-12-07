Kelly Hicks WVU Extension
Two Hampshire County 4-H members earned the prestigious “I Dare You” Award during this year’s 4-H Achievement Luncheon and Recognition Program. This award goes to 4-H’ers in Hampshire County who best exemplify the 4-H ideals of leadership, achievement and four-fold development. This prestigious award is usually awarded to 4-H’ers who are juniors in high school or older, have been a 4-H member for at least 5 years and have received the 4-H Charting Pin.
This active 4-H’er has been a member of the West Virginia 4-H Program’s Springfield Mountaineers Community Club, where she has served as the secretary, treasurer, reporter, song leader and game leader. As an active 4-H teen leader, she has assumed integral roles on the 4-H camp planning committee and other county level learning opportunities, such as the 4-H exhibit program during the Hampshire County Fair.
Elleigh has earned many prestigious honors through her 4-H work, and was recently selected to represent our state at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta later this month. Elleigh has served on the West Virginia 4-H Teen Council. She has attended Alpha I State 4-H Camp, Dance Weekend and Teen Leadership and Charting Weekend at WVU Jackson’s Mill. While at county 4-H camp, she has earned numerous service awards, Outstanding Tribesman recognition, the 4-H Charting Pin, felt awards, as well as serving as the Sagamore of the Seneca Tribe.
Elleigh has consistently exhibited blue ribbon photos and 4-H project exhibits at the West Virginia State Fair. She has earned meritorious recognition for her public speaking efforts at the Multi-County Visual Presentation Contest, as well as the State 4-H Round-Up. She has designed 4-H posters that have earned commendable recognition at the county and state levels. She has excelled in multiple 4-H project areas that have earned her blue, gold and best of show recognition at the county and state levels, and her county and state level participation in 4-H horticulture judging have allowed her to develop important life skills.
Community service is an important component of the 4-H Program. In 4-H, we pledge our “hands to larger service.” Elleigh has completed hundreds of community service hours through 4-H and various other organizations. A mere sampling of some of her community activities include: collecting food for the food pantry, packing Christmas food boxes, pet food donations, authoring valentines for nursing home residents, authoring valentines for soldiers serving our country, leading junior church, donations to flood victims, Jump Rope for Heart, and Souper Bowl of Caring. She was further instrumental in playing a large role in recycling efforts during Hampshire County 4-H Camp. In her 4-H activity record, Elleigh listed “helping another 4-H member” as the 4-H club activity that meant the most to her. We are proud to recognize her with this I Dare You Award.
This involved 4-H’er has been a member of the West Virginia 4-H Program’s Herders and Homemakers Community Club, where he has served as the president, vice-president, health officer, song leader and game leader. As an active 4-H teen leader, he has assumed integral roles on the 4-H camp planning committee.
Ryan has earned many prestigious honors through his 4-H work, and was recently selected to represent our state at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta later this month. Ryan has attended Older Member’s Conference, Dance Weekend, Teen Leadership and Charting Weekend and Code Camp at WVU Jackson’s Mill. While at county 4-H camp, he has earned numerous service awards, Outstanding Tribesman recognition and felt awards, the 4-H Charting Pin, the Health H and served as the Sagamore of the Mingo Tribe. During this year’s Older Member’s Conference, he was awarded the “Come Home to Jackson’s Mill” and the “Guy Stewart Charisma” scholarships. He was also named the Spirit of Camp at Older Member’s Conference.
Community service is an important component of the 4-H Program. Ryan has completed hundreds of community service hours through 4-H and various other organizations. A mere sampling of some of his community activities include: trash pick-up, mulching and planting trees at Hampshire Park, pet food donations, giving 60-plus hours of service at Energy Express, leading games at his church’s vacation bible school, donations to the backpack program, Ronald McDonald House donations, cleaning the bleachers at HHS, packing Christmas shoeboxes, food pantry donations, and clothing donations to the Potomac Center. In his 4-H activity record, Ryan consistently listed community service as the club activity that meant the most to him. Clearly, his community outreach has been extensive.
We are proud to recognize Ryan Quick with this “I Dare You” Award.
