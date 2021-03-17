Another week closer to spring, we are experiencing some warm daytime temperatures mixed with cold nights, and it is tempting to spend those warm days outdoors, but hold off doing any major yard cleanup until the temperatures are consistently above 50 degrees for a week or 2.
Bees, butterflies and other pollinators may be wintering in dead leaves and hollow plant stems left from last season and raking everything could get rid of beneficial pollinators needed for this year’s plants. I understand not wanting to harbor insect pests or even wintering mice, but wait a bit before you begin raking in earnest.
Speaking of insects, growing a pot of basil on your windowsill will keep flies and mosquitoes out of the kitchen. I have done this for years and it really works.
Add some lavender, and moths and fleas will also be kept at bay. I am thinking about some lavender in our bathroom to keep moths out of the closet.
It’s time to clean out your birdhouses.
Our bluebirds winter here and use their houses, so Larry has to clean them quickly. Someone has been living in our wren houses this winter, also.
I have only seen 1 robin so far, but many finches have returned and they use varied cavities and birdhouses or build their own nests. I used to put pieces of yarn in a clean suet feeder for them, but they can get their legs entangled in long pieces, so it’s better to let them gather natural materials. After you brush your cat or dog you can leave the fur where they will see it.
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the cicadas are coming this summer. They make an annoying buzz, but unless your plants are doing poorly, they won’t eat them.
Copperhead snakes like to snack on cicadas as they emerge from their nymph stage, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the snakes will flock to your yard to eat them. You might, however, want to be more aware when you’re out walking, especially at night.
Of course the cicadas are not expected until late April or May, but be warned: they are coming.
If you are planning to plant some bare root deciduous shrubs, now is the time to get them. They should be planted while still dormant, before the leaves appear.
Hardy container grown or balled and burlapped shrubs can be planted anytime except during severe, cold weather. Be aware of any shrubs, like burning bush (Euonymus alatus) that have wandering root systems.
This is also true when planting trees. Poplar and ash tree roots can crack your foundation if planted too close to your house. Maple and willow roots can raise a concrete sidewalk, not to mention what they can do to your driveway.
Willow and crabapple trees also have fibrous roots that can invade your septic drainage field. So, if you have any doubts, always get information before you plant. And no additives when you plant; let them get started on their own.
This winter was full of freezing night temperatures and much warmer day temps, so walk around and check for signs of heaving among your small shrubs. Sometimes, even though they were mulched, when the ground freezes and thaws, shallow rooted shrubs can push up and out. Any that have should be replanted deeper and mulched well again.
Remove weedy vines like honeysuckle from deciduous plants while they’re leafless. It’s easier to see what’s what that way. If the ground is not too wet or frozen, you can transplant deciduous native plants now.
Crepe myrtles are among the last shrubs to break dormancy, so prune them now before new growth starts. It’s also the time to prune your roses, especially knock-out roses. They both bloom on new wood, so prune now.
Broadleaved evergreens, such as boxwoods, Oregon grape holly (Mahonia aquifolium) and green and gold euonymus (Euonymus fortunei) should be pruned before new growth begins this spring. That way, any new growth will hide the exposed inner surfaces. This does not work for any spring bloomers like rhododendron or azalea, however.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.