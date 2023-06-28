As I thought about the topic of this week’s column, I couldn’t help but think about July 4 and our nation's independence. It also helped me with my thoughts to attend our local South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival. Sitting in the audience and hearing stories of Appalachia along with amazing picking on the strings, you can’t help but have local/regional pride for the style and history of the music.
It may not be to everyone's taste, but you have to appreciate the history behind and the stories that are told that encompass this style we call bluegrass.
As I thought about our local heritage with music, I was then taken to the place of National Heritage with the singing of our National Anthem before the conclusion of the night with fireworks. I hope someone recorded the National Anthem rendition that was sung and maybe can share it with the Review staff, because it was one of the most emotional heart sung versions I have ever heard sung by Barry Abernathy of Appalachian Roadshow. There is something about any song that is sung with the whole heart of the individual.
As Barry gathered himself to belt out, “O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave,” you could tell it took everything he had to finish his version of our anthem. The local/regional twist with style along with the lyrics of our national heritage, what else could you ask for before an amazing fireworks celebration to end the night. All I can say is, you had to be there.
Back to the topic of the week. I want to stay in the area of the scripture I shared last week because it ties into what I experienced this week at the festival along with other areas of discussion within the passage.
“Then Jesus said to those Jews who believed Him, “If you abide in My word, you are My disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
They answered Him, “We are Abraham’s descendants, and have never been in bondage to anyone. How can You say, ‘You will be made free’?”
Jesus answered them, “Most assuredly, I say to you, whoever commits sin is a slave of sin. And a slave does not abide in the house forever, but a son abides forever. Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.” (John 8:31-36 NKJV)
I need this week's reader to see that the scripture tells us that Jesus was talking to the Jews who “Believed” Him. Believing and true Freedom are different. It is hard to explain, but Jesus was trying to describe His word on the inside and out, living within His word makes you Free. Listen to their response, “we are Abraham’s descendants and have never been in bondage to anyone.” Believers but not having the knowledge they are in bondage…could this be related to Americans and some who “believe”?
“We are from America and have never been in bondage, we have always been free…”
As you gather to celebrate this Nation's Independence, I hope you can realize the Dependence we need on Jesus. We love democracy and the freedom we have here but that freedom doesn’t make you “Free.”
Whoever commits Sin is a Slave to Sin. We all sin and fall short. We all are slaves to sin whether you know it or not. Our National Heritage is a blessed one. There is nothing wrong with having love for your country and pride for where you are from. Just be sure to know that even though you are from the “Land of the Free,” only Jesus can make you Free from sin and death. Your National heritage is something to hold dear but remember it is the work of Jesus that makes you truly free within democracy.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.