WINCHESTER — Cassidy Hart of Paw Paw took her place in the ranks of 427 students who made the President’s List at Shenandoah University for the Spring 2023 semester.
To qualify for President’s List honors, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher.
Students who earn President’s List honors at Shenandoah University are also named to the Dean’s List, which recognizes students who have a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Capon Bridge’s Kera Mason also was awarded with a place on the school’s Dean’s List, among 943 students.
Feidler named to Marietta College’s Dean’s List
Marietta College’s Virginia Feidler of Augusta has been named to the Ohio school’s Spring 2023 Dean’s High Honors list.
Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a GPA of 3.75 or better in a given semester is recognized on the school’s Dean’s List for that semester.
Feidler is majoring in Special Education Dual Preparation.
