We all know the answer to, “Why did the chicken cross the road?”
However, lately, I’ve been wondering why a chicken is an animal whose road crossing motivation we’ve been contemplating.
Rarely during my daily commute do I need to slow down for a chicken crossing the middle of the road. Hardly ever do I see or smell chicken roadkill when I’m behind the wheel of my car.
I’m assuming they’re all successfully getting to the other side of the road before an oncoming vehicle sends them to the other side of their little chicken lives.
If the question was, “Why did the opossum or squirrel cross the road?” I could understand that. I frequently pass by many of their failed attempts on my daily travels.
Likewise, guinea hens on the road have made me late for work many days. If I’m being honest, guinea hens have made me later than I already would’ve been.
Often as I wait for them to cross the road, I fully understand why a bunch of guineas together are called a confusion. They certainly amble in the middle of the road in that state.
I’ve also wondered why the question isn’t, “Why did the skunk cross the road?” Over the past few days, my nose has alerted me to what my eyes would eventually see.
A dead skunk carcass tells the story of a skunk that only crossed half of the road. Each time my nose detects a skunk’s failed attempt to get to the other side, I hear my dad proclaim, as he did during my childhood, “Someone’s run over the Avon Lady.”
This past week, without an olfactory or visual warning, I encountered what could arguably be the species to most frequently cross West Virginia roads. In fact, many popular memes and bumper stickers illustrate how the warning “look out for deer” means “I love you” to travelers in these West Virginia hills.
Sure enough, as I made my predawn trek to work last week, a decidedly suicidal deer jumped off a steep bank and right onto the front quarter panel of my new car.
Although I didn’t see it coming, I certainly felt its impact. What left my car classified as no longer drivable didn’t even faze Dasher as he continued across to the other side of the road, vanishing over the hill.
I’m so glad my presence along his path didn’t get in his way of fulfilling his quest. Luckily, we have car insurance with its very own Deer 1, SUV 0 policy.
This encounter is what prompted me this week to ponder why the ultimate anti-humor riddle is, “Why did the chicken cross the road?”
I’ve decided a better question would be, “Why did the deer decide to play chicken crossing the road?” because I certainly wasn’t left laughing.
Had I realized I was invited to play chicken, I would’ve happily forfeited to let the deer win. When I finally get my car back in April (there’s a shortage of parts delaying repair times) I’ll go ahead and set my radio on Classic Rock Hits.
I want any future encounters with furry forest animals crossing the road to have the potential for proper theme music as they attempt to “break on through to the other side.” o
