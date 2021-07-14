Thought: “One day at a time is all we should deal with. We cannot go back to yesterday. We can’t predict tomorrow, so let’s live for today and make it beautiful.” By Kelly Treehouse
The Rio 4th of July parade and fun festival was a huge success. Everyone enjoyed being out and about.
So much sadness, but still so much to be thankful for. If your and my health let’s us get up each morning out of bed, we have a blessing right there.
Robert “Bob” Ferrell passed away on July 1, 2021, at Winchester Hospital. He was a sheriff in Hardy County for 16 years and in law enforcement for 40 years.
On July 6, another well known lady, Gayla Lawrence, passed away. She was a Bennett and was buried in Rock-Oak Cemetery with a lot of her other relatives.
Wayne Didawick passed away on July 6. He was Paul and Phyllis Didawick’s son. His mom was a Kline and he was also buried in Rock-Oak Cemetery.
Another good friend, Rosa “Mae” Saville, a church friend passed away at E.A. Hawse Rehab Center. Mae was 91 and she was buried at Asbury Cemetery on Saturday. Like I said, so much sadness all at the same time about. Our deepest sympathy to all the above families and I am sure I missed someone so please forgive me.
The weather is beautiful here in Rio today. We have had rain and the gardens are growing.
Several folks around and about are sick and we wish them a speedy recovery.
The churches are open and many folks have gone back after a year or more. We are so thankful.
So not much news, but will try and find more next time. Any news to share, please call. Attend a church of your choice. God bless all.
