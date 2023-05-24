Mount Zion
The annual Mount Zion memorial service and meeting will be held Saturday, June 3 at Mount Zion Methodist Church.
The meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. and will feature a guest speaker: retired Methodist minister Michael Funkhouser of Wardensville.
Cemetery cleanup will be Monday, May 30.
Ebenezer Cemetery
Ebenezer Cemetery will hold their Decoration Service on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Church in Romney.
Malick Church Cemetery
The memorial service for Malick Church Cemetery will be held on Sunday, June 11 at 2 p.m. by Pastor Paul “Tony” Baker.
Special music will be provided by the Little Capon Baptist Church Praise Team, and Jeff Veach with an accordion solo.
Tearcoat Cemetery
Tearcoat Cemetery’s Memorial Day service will be held on June 4 at 2 p.m. onsite in Augusta.
There will be a short business meeting as well, and any questions can be directed to Denzil Davis at 304-496-8329.
Mount Union Christian Church
The Mount Union Christian Church cemetery and the Old Kidwell Cemetery will have their annual memorial service on June 4 at 2 p.m.
David Bradfield will be bringing the message. Laura Kesner will have specials in song.
The church is located on Route 29, north of Slanesville. Donations can be sent to Mount Union Cemeteries, c/o Cathy Thorne, 10521 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge.
Augusta Cemetery
Memorial services for the Augusta Cemetery will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 at the Augusta United Methodist Church.
The guest speaker will be Pastor Mike Funkhouser from the Augusta United Methodist Church. Special music will be provided.
Green Lane Cemetery
The Green Lane Cemetery in Delray will be holding its annual memorial service on site on May 28, beginning at 2 p.m.
In case of rain, the service will be held at the Delray Christian Church on North Texas Road.
Capon Chapel United Methodist
Capon Chapel United Methodist Church and Cemetery will hold their annual memorial service on May 28 at 2 p.m. Pastor Teresa Adams will bring the message, assisted by Kristi Gruber.
The service includes a roll call of U.S. veterans and special music.
Fairview Lutheran Church
The annual memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on May 21, with Henry Hodges leading worship. Special music will be provided by Mary Howard. Everyone is invited to attend.
Anyone wishing to make a donation for the maintenance of the cemetery may do it by sending it to treasurer Karen Dellinger at 8962 Northwestern Pike, Gore.
Old Pine Church and Cemetery
The memorial service at Old Pine Church and Cemetery will be Sunday, May 28 at 2 p.m.
Branch Mountain Cemeteries
The memorial service for the Branch Mountain cemeteries will be held May 28 in the Three Churches Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m.
The speaker will be Pastor Denzil Davis.
Hott’s Chapel
Hott’s Chapel Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m. Services will be held at Hotts Chapel Church in Kirby.
