Emma June has been busy, busy, busy this week primping and preening for her role as “bridesmaid” in her brother’s wedding this weekend, so here’s a classic from 2020, back when she was the “New Kid in the Holler” – just in time for Earth Day.
One of my friends that I saw at Monday night’s never-ending school board meeting asked me, “are you a green person?”
I assumed that she wasn’t referring to the literal meaning of the word, because, generally, I like to keep my identity as the Hulk under wraps when I can.
No, she was referring to my habits. Do I engage in “green” activities, like recycling, waste reduction, water conservation, the like?
Initially, I told her that yes, I feel like I am a green individual.
And then, I thought about it a little.
Confession time: I do, in fact, use paper plates. I’m not proud of it, but sometimes a girl just can’t rally to do her dishes. How very un-eco-friendly of me.
Then I thought about my strict aversion to hauling all of my clothes to the Laundromat. That counts as saving water, right? Being stingy and washing my clothes like a Parisian (i.e. hardly at all)?
Then, there’s the showering situation. When I step into my shower, I know that from the moment I turn on the hot water, I have 6 and a half minutes to shower myself completely before the water starts getting cold.
Now, when I first moved in, this was a problem of monumental proportions. See, I am a Performer. I like to give my audience a taste of what real musical talent sounds like.
I like to see how loudly I can do a full-volume reproduction of Live Aid, right from the comfort of my shower, without my neighbor egging my apartment door.
Having this time limit on my shower has really cramped my style as a musical artist, but it has helped me to be more conscious of how long I spend in the shower. So really, while my musical career is in the doldrums, I’m basically saving the planet with my shower water conservation.
You’re welcome, Mother Earth.
I recycle, too. I do. Sort of.
Well, mainly what I do is I rinse everything that I plan on recycling. I pile it all up in my closet, where I pretend the pile of glass and plastic doesn’t exist. And as that pile grows, I continue to ignore it.
When I decide to make my every-month-or-so pilgrimage back to the Old Dominion to see my family, I bring all of those recyclable items with me in the trunk of my car.
Why? So I can dump it in my family’s recycling bin, duh. Better them have it all than me.
That might be green of me, but it really isn’t very thoughtful, when you look at it.
With my recent jaunt to Abundant Life and Valley View Greenhouses this week, I got a firsthand look at how they are going green by preparing for spring. It’s a lot different than my own halfhearted attempt at saving the planet, one recycled milk jug and abbreviated shower at a time, but seeing the beauty and the sense of possibility that was present during my visits, it inspired me to be a little bit more of an ally to our good friend Mother Nature. After all, what is it that those hippies say? There is no Plan(et) B?
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
First published March 4, 2020.
