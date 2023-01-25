recycle

Recycling champion Hofe, pictured with Recycling Coalition of WV’s Paul Hayes

Hampshire County’s Terree Hofe has been honored as a Recycling Champion by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia for her important contributions to the recycling industry in the Mountain State. 

Hofe works diligently to recycle as many materials as possible. Every week, she collects all the cardboard associated with the Springfield Assembly Food Pantry, along with other boxes in the congregation that accumulate. She also picks up cardboard at Capon Bridge Elementary, along with other recyclable materials from the school’s classrooms. 

