Hampshire County’s Terree Hofe has been honored as a Recycling Champion by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia for her important contributions to the recycling industry in the Mountain State.
Hofe works diligently to recycle as many materials as possible. Every week, she collects all the cardboard associated with the Springfield Assembly Food Pantry, along with other boxes in the congregation that accumulate. She also picks up cardboard at Capon Bridge Elementary, along with other recyclable materials from the school’s classrooms.
As a volunteer librarian at the school, Hofe cleans up and mends donated books so students are able to receive free books.
In her personal life, Hofe saves and cleans cans, plastic bottles and paper for recycling. If she is attending an event in public and sees a person ready to throw a bottle or can into the trash, she intervenes and helps to see that it is recycled. If drinking from a plastic water bottle or glass herself, she saves them until she gets home to add to the recycling.
Hofe is responsible for coordinating the Backpack Ministry at Capon Bridge Elementary with multiple churches, providing filled bags weekly for students/families in need. She ensures all the cardboard cartons of the 100-plus items of food that come in are recycled. If anything is brought in with heavy plastic wrap, she collects that as well.
The Recycling Coalition, in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Protection, the Solid Waste Management Board and the state’s 50 solid waste authorities, regularly honors Recycling Champions who reach beyond their normal responsibilities to contribute time and service to support the recycling industry in West Virginia. These Recycling Champions provide recycling leadership across the state and make a significant contribution to the recycling community.
The Recycling Coalition is a non-profit environmental organization whose mission is to promote the effective and sustainable reduction, reuse and recycling of materials otherwise destined for disposal. The Recycling Coalition pursues these goals through the promotion of purchasing products made with recycled content material; by coordinating and facilitating activities relative to recycling; and by fostering communication among organizations, government agencies and individuals through the sharing of ideas and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.