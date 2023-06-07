bit shoe

An ad in the Hampshire Review 100 years ago for shoe polish.

 Review Files

100 years ago – 1923

West Virginia leads entire field – Leading all southern states in several respects and being excelled but by few states in others, West Virginia stands high in the ranks of states, according to the “Blue Book of Progress 1923: just published by the Manufacturers Record of Baltimore. Although West Virginia’s population is smaller than all the southern states except Florida and the District of Columbia, this state’s expenditures for schools in 1922 was $11,402,400, a sum exceeded only by Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Virginia and Texas.

