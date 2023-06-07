West Virginia leads entire field – Leading all southern states in several respects and being excelled but by few states in others, West Virginia stands high in the ranks of states, according to the “Blue Book of Progress 1923: just published by the Manufacturers Record of Baltimore. Although West Virginia’s population is smaller than all the southern states except Florida and the District of Columbia, this state’s expenditures for schools in 1922 was $11,402,400, a sum exceeded only by Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Virginia and Texas.
West Virginia leads the entire south in potential water-power. But West Virginia is about last in the use it has made of this resource. West Virginia ranks high in assessed value of taxable property, with a total of $2,097,107,000 in 1922. In the value of its mineral production, however, West Virginia tops the list of seventeen states with $316,181,100, or more than one-fourth of the total of the entire group.
Arthur G. Slonaker, a native of Capon Bridge, has been appointed dean of Potomac State College at
William Jennings (Jim) Oates, 68, Burlington, died Friday at Sacred Heart Hospital, Cumberland, after an extended illness. He was the father of State Senator William J. Oates Jr., Romney, a Democrat from Hampshire County.
A high of 94 degrees on June 5 and a low of 44 degrees May 31 have been recorded for the week with .65 inches of precipitation. For the month of May a high of 83 degrees on the third, 11th and 31st, and a low of 31 degrees on the 16th were recorded with a precipitation of 3.02 inches.
Senator Vernon Whitacre presented Distinguished West Virginian certificates from Gov. John D. Rockefeller, IV, to Maxine Clower and Arno Hott, recently. Both are retiring from service with the
Hampshire County Schools. Miss Clower served as business manager for 18 years and Hott served for 36 years, the last six being as assistant superintendent.
Jack T. Rudolph, Yellow Spring, was crowned “Strawberry King” during the Strawberry Festival held in May at Buckhannon.
The Department of Natural Resources at Romney said Monday a fish kill on the upper section of the South Branch River in Pendleton County has eliminated all fish life in a 3 1/2-mile section of the stream. A total of 239 trout were among the fish killed.
Dairy Queen introduced its 1/4 pound chili dog split for $1.59 recently.
Members of the Co. K 13th Virginia Guard draped a handmade wreath made by Virginia Pancake, Romney, on the Confederate Monument at Indian Mound Cemetery Sunday as part of the celebration ceremonies for the Confederate Memorial holiday.
An alarming number of HHS students have used drugs or alcohol and have participated in sexual activity in the past year, but almost half are still concerned with making better decisions, according to the results of a survey of 494 students conducted at the school. The survey showed that in the past 12 months an estimated 72 percent of students have used alcohol, and 51 percent have ridden in a vehicle whose driver had been drinking. An additional 18 percent have driven after drinking and 31 percent have used illicit drugs.
Wapacoma Camp Ground was the hot spot Friday night as country music stars Exile and Aaron Tippin took to the stage for two handclapping, foot stomping performances. The concert, set in the forefront of the South Branch of the Potomac River near Romney, drew a crowd of thousands that was ready to be entertained, and the performers left nothing to be desired.
Members of the graduating class of 1953 from Romney High School met Friday, June 6, for their
50th anniversary. Out of 75 members, 32 were in attendance, three are hospitalized, 12 are deceased and 28 could not attend.
Parishioners at the First Baptist Church in Romney recently held a farewell service to say goodbye to Pastor Kenneth and Betty Knight. The interim pastor served the local congregation for nearly two years, but the couple will be returning to their home in Canada at the end of June.
AUGUSTA— Even though the rain kept construction workers from pouring footers Monday that will support a new hardware store in Augusta, look for an Open for Business sign by fall. The 11,200-square-foot steel structure is being built by the Bohrer family, owners of L&M Market. The new building will be located along Route 50 in Augusta and will sit next to the new auto parts facility.
ROMNEY — For the second time in recent years an economic development assessment team has suggested Romney officials rethink the city’s approach to downtown parking. City administrator Eileen Johnson reported to the city council last week an assessment team from the West Virginia ON TRAC (Organization, Training, Revitalization and Capacity) program noted the existing parking and associated parking violation fine program positions the city as not being “visitor friendly.”
