New fund supports 4 Capon Bridge nonprofits in honor of the late Lovetts
CAPON BRIDGE — Bobby and Genny Lovett made a loving, permanent mark on Capon Bridge, and now, just over a year after their passing, there’s a new way to honor their memory.
The town will soon be able to benefit from a new designated fund at the Hampshire County Community Foundation. The fund, titled the “Capon Bridge Remembers Fund,” was established both in memory of the beloved couple and in honor of the many men and women who work hard to make the town “a community of neighbors,” said director Amy Pancake.
The fund will, once it reaches an endowment of $10,000, make annual distributions to 4 Capon Bridge nonprofits: the public library, the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group, the volunteer fire department and the Fort Edwards 4-H Club.
The spirits of the Lovetts – as well as many generations of Capon Bridge loved ones – will be remembered as these community-centered nonprofits benefit from the fund annually.
The Lovetts were longtime Capon Bridge residents; they both attended the high school there and met in band. They got married in 1960, raised their 2 children in Capon Bridge and worked in town for decades.
He was the co-owner of an excavating company, and she was a kindergarten aide. While they were both deeply committed to the United Methodist Church, Genny also helped found the library in 1969, while Bobby served on the Town Council.
The pair passed away in a fatal house fire last June.
Susan Jaeger and Stephen Sirbaugh, along with Bobby and Genny’s children Laura and Rob, felt motivated to create a fund both as a memorial to the Lovetts and as a “living, breathing continual remembrance of the generations that built Capon Bridge,” Jaeger said.
The donors carefully selected the 4 nonprofits in light of their dedication to supporting “positive community development in Capon Bridge,” explained Pancake.
Through the new fund, the legacies that formed Capon Bridge will be remembered forever.
“It is in honor of all our loved ones, who have done so much to create this vibrant town, that we come together to make sure these entities continue to thrive long in the future,” said Jaeger.
Pancake added that those interested in supporting the Capon Bridge community – and those whose lives were touched by the Lovetts – are encouraged to learn more by visiting the Community Foundation website, www.EWVCF.org/HAMPSHIRECCF and consider donating to the “Capon Bridge Remembers Fund.”
Donations can be made online or sent to the Hampshire County Community Foundation, PO Box 40, Romney, WV 26757, with “Capon Bridge Remembers Fund” in the memo.
