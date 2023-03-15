100 years ago – 1923
Making moonshine liquor at the expense of the State of West Virginia, which furnished the heat for the still, is the latest discovery here. Miss Esther Hawse, who teaches school near Purgitsville, on opening the school house today found evidence that the building had been occupied. She thought she heard a noise in the garret and she had men from a nearby house investigate. They found a still and a quantity of mash.
The stovepipe for the schoolroom had been used for heat. The officers found the box in which the still had been shipped rom a Chicago mail-order house. The name had been scratched off but the number of the express ticket remained.
Five states have more post offices than West Virginia under the new tabulation completed at the post office department for the year ending June 30. Pennsylvania leads with 2,987, after which comes Kentucky with 2,569, New York with 2,289, Texas with 2,288 and Virginia with 2,281. West Virginia is sixth with 1,899.
50 years ago – 1973
At a meeting of the town council held at the town office March 19, 1973, the town of Romney accepted from the Romney Fire Company the swimming pool which is located on the corner of Rosemary Lane and School Street. Details of the operation of the swimming pool are not available at this time.
Eva Shingleton spent part of last week visiting her daughter, Mrs. Florence Hamilton, and family, and Mrs. Blanche Hamilton at Mathias
40 years ago – 1983
Mrs. Jean Calvert has retired from the WV Department of Welfare after serving in various capacities for seven years.
Erick Clodfelter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Clodfelter of Green Spring, has been notified that his painting of “E.T.” placed third in a 15-state Eastern Regional contest sponsored by the Center of Deafness in Des Plaines, Ill.
Kelly Ann Timbrook has been named a Joseph McMurran Scholar at Shepherd College.
Winners of the Capon Bridge Biddy Buddy Hot Shot Contest were: fourth-grade, Randy Stotler, Craig Richmond, Larry Lafollette; fifth-grade, Craig Franks, Jamy Davy and Jeff Eaton; and sixth-grade, Brent Emmart, D.G. Largent and J.D. Hiett.
30 years ago - 1993
Recently, residents of Hampshire Memorial Hospital Long Term Care Unit celebrated Valentine’s Day with a gala party honoring the 1993 “King and Queen.”
Nona Wells and Virgil McBride were honored with a bouquet and boutonniere and crowned by Pat Cosner, social worker at the unit.
After 18 years between the base lines, Hampshire High Coach Donald Davis has announced his retirement from the baseball position at the school.
Rebecca Schuller, a sixth-grade student at Romney Elementary, was recently notified that she won first place in the regional Daughters of the American Revolution Essay Contest. Her winning paper was entitled, “Valley Forge.”
20 years ago – 2003
ROMNEY — In the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, there was a new-found respect across the nation for firefighters. And, in Hampshire County the fire whistles have not sounded with less frequency in recent years.
But it seems that neither the events of Sept. 11 nor the continued service of Hampshire County volunteer firefighters has moved county voters. As of last Saturday’s fire levy election night vote count, only 915 county voters made the effort to go to the polls.
ROMNEY — A renewed push to install “traffic control devices” along U.S. Route 50 in the Sunrise Summit area east of Romney appears to be under way. About a year ago, then-Hampshire County Commission President Garry Shanholtz took the lead in voicing concerns about traffic safety along the three-mile stretch of the highway.
Delegate Jerry Mezzatesta requested that the devices be in place “as soon as possible.”
In his March 6 letter to the transportation secretary, Mezzatesta underlined several key reasons why the devices need to be installed. Topping the list, Mezzatesta cited the future impact to highway traffic in the area once the new Romney Middle School is completed. The new middle school will be located adjacent to Hampshire High School.
10 years ago – 2013
CHARLESTON — A delegation from Romney met with Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s director of legislative affairs March 5 to discuss renovation plans and funding for the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
All three Hampshire County commissioners, Sen. Donald H. Cookman, Delegate Ruth Rowan (R-57th District) and Delegate Daryl Cowles, (R-58th District), plus representatives interested in obtaining the hospital met with Jason Pizatelli.
ROMNEY — The annual Certificate of Valuation for the fourth consecutive year shows that assessed property values in Hampshire County are down from the previous year’s total.
In citing the data, County Assessor Norma Wagoner said poor economic conditions continue to impact the county.
AUGUSTA— Led by a meaty bid for the grand champion bacon, Saturday’s Ham, Bacon and Egg Sale soared to record heights.
When the gavel came down, Stephanie Largent’s 7.25-pound bacon commanded a sizzling price of $160 a pound, adding up to a whopping $1,160 for purchaser Romney Liberty Station — easily the highlight of the annual sale by Hampshire County FFA members.
