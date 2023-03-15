bit

An ad in the Hampshire Review 100 years ago for Weber Wagons. 

100 years ago – 1923

Making moonshine liquor at the expense of the State of West Virginia, which furnished the heat for the still, is the latest discovery here. Miss Esther Hawse, who teaches school near Purgitsville, on opening the school house today found evidence that the building had been occupied. She thought she heard a noise in the garret and she had men from a nearby house investigate. They found a still and a quantity of mash.

