An ad in the Hampshire Review 100 years ago for Neptunite Varnish

100 years ago – 1923

ROMNEY – There has been much local discussion of the construction of the section of road from Romney to Mechanicsburg Gap which is not yet complete, and a tendency to criticize the work because of the fact that the road base is made of sand instead of stone. Already the surface is covered with a deep dust that is becoming unbearable for people living in close proximity to the road, it’s being especially bad in the west end of Romney.

