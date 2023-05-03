100 years ago – 1923
ROMNEY – There has been much local discussion of the construction of the section of road from Romney to Mechanicsburg Gap which is not yet complete, and a tendency to criticize the work because of the fact that the road base is made of sand instead of stone. Already the surface is covered with a deep dust that is becoming unbearable for people living in close proximity to the road, it’s being especially bad in the west end of Romney.
Wednesday, May 2, the Green Spring Cross Tie-gers played the Paw Paw team at Paw Paw, the score being 8 to 5 in favor of Green Spring.
Next Sunday marks another Mother’s Day and again the nation pauses to honor and revere the mothers of America, living and dead. Through the thought of a West Virginia woman, Miss Anna Jarvis, of Grafton, was originated the very beautiful idea of setting apart the second Sunday in May each year as Mother’s Day.
The rise in the price of sugar, from whatever cause, has started a boycott by housewives throughout the country and already prices are showing its effect.
50 years ago – 1973
AUGUSTA — Dinner guests Easter Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. John Llewellyn and family were Mrs. Chris Dobson, Karen, Dawn, Joseph and Theresa. The children enjoyed an egg hunt in the afternoon.
CAPON CHAPEL — Mr. and Mrs. James Funkhouser and grandchildren, Tony, Angie and Barbara spent several days of vacation in Florida recently. —Miss Gertrude Ward flew to St. Petersburg, Fla., to visit for an extended period with her brother-in-law and sister, Mr. and Mrs. Hans Bolinder. While she was away Mrs. Fred Whitlock, Winchester, stayed in her home and visited friends in the Capon Bridge area. Jerry Lewis, fish biologist, West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, recently told the Rotary Club of Romney of his work in preserving the quality of water in the streams in the Eastern Panhandle. After a short slide presentation, Lewis answered questions from the club membership.
40 years ago – 1983
Mrs. Nellie Kuykendall, Mrs. John Parker, Mrs. Katherine Horner, Mrs. Isabel Cox and Mike Kuykendall spent part of last week visiting Miss Mary Kuykendall in Schenectady, N.Y. While on their trip through several of the northern states, they stopped in Albany, N.Y., to visit the Dan Wagoner Dance Group.
The Alpine Theatre is now showing “Savannah Smiles” starring Mark Miller and Donovan Scott.
Capon Bridge Rescue Squad has recently named Randall Strother squadman of the year and James R. Hott, honorary member of the squad.
The Hampshire Trojans were 2-3 last week as they swept Paw Paw in a double header April 27, dropped a double header to Musselman April 25 and dropped a single game to Moorefield 6-5 April 29.
30 years ago – 1993
The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has reversed a lower court ruling by Hampshire County
Circuit Court Judge John M. Hamilton, allowing the construction of a 32-unit apartment complex in Romney.
Mrs. Muriel Swisher of Quilan, Texas, visited her sister, Mrs. Dot Haines of Romney, for two weeks.
Mr. Mahlon Miller was honored at a surprise party in observance of his 81st birthday. The party was hosted by his daughter, Corrie, grandson Daniel Miller and Mr. Miller’s sister, Naveda Miller.
20 years ago – 2003
CHARLESTON — Fifty-two years after he left the former Morris Harvey College to pursue a political career, Sen. Robert C. Byrd is graduating. The school, now called the University of Charleston, has awarded Byrd a bachelor of arts degree that he began work on in 1950.
CAPON BRIDGE — Capon Bridge residents often travel to Wal-Mart in Winchester, Va., but Tuesday, Wal-Mart traveled to Capon Bridge. Representatives of the national chain came bearing gifts and recognition for Capon Bridge Elementary Teacher Mary Bowman. Bowman, who teaches kindergarten, was recognized by the Winchester Wal-Mart as the area’s 2003 Teacher of the Year.
10 years ago – 2013
Hotshot firefighter Jared Staggs used a few days at home last week to hunt his favorite prey, a spring gobbler, and in the process stumbled across what he calls a once-in-a-lifetime experience. While still hunting in the woods just west of Mechanicsburg Gap, Staggs ran across a fisher — an unusual enough sight — and what made it extra special, her three babies, called kits. “I just looked and saw something out of the corner of my eye and I noticed it was three young fishers coming out of the den tree,” he said. “It took them forever to get to the ground.”
ROMNEY — Volunteers collected 2.28 tons of trash, over 60 tires and a half-ton of scrap from the South Branch of the River and adjacent land last Saturday. “The day was a huge success, as we removed several tires and many truck loads of debris,” said Shawn Ward, coordinator of the Hampshire Community Fun Day project. Ward said the cleanup consisted of 10 different crews that worked from the Trough General Store to the North Branch confluence outside of Oldtown, Md.
