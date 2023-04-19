Paw Paw High School Alumni
The annual Paw Paw High School Alumni Banquet will be held May 27. For reservations, please call Dottie Shambaugh at 304-947-7170 or email pphsalumni@outlook.com.
Romney High School Class of 1964
The RHS Class of 1964 will hold their 59th reunion on June 2 and June 3. Forms must be returned by May 25. Please contact Judy Richman at 304-496-7148 for more information.
