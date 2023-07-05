ROMNEY — A weeklong opportunity is coming for students to shine in the spotlight in a modern-day musical adaptation of The Secret Garden.
Hampshire County Arts Council is sponsoring another visit from Missoula Children’s Theatre in their international tour, where students in grades 1 to 12 can gain experience under the guidance of two professional actors and directors.
Wyatt Wilkins, last year’s Hensel from the play Hensel and Gretel, said he is looking forward to auditioning again.
“I thought it was really fun… and I can’t wait for this year’s play,” he shared.
Wyatt’s mother, Michelle, recalled encouraging him to audition, and the family was happy he got the role of Hansel.
“Participating in performing arts teaches you so much and encourages self-expression individually and in a group,” Michelle said, recommending the activity to parents.
Joanne Snead with the Hampshire County Arts Council noticed that 17-year-old Jessica Haines, last year’s Gretel, “blossomed” from her shyness and hopes the same can happen for other students.
Joanne said she hopes to bring this opportunity for kids each year because it teaches students life skills and boosts their self-confidence.
Joanne also said that it teaches students to work harmoniously with one another. Last year, the students learned to work with the students from the WVSDB – an opportunity that does not occur often.
This year, Missoula’s Hannah Sullivan and Benjamin Gessleman will pack up all the props, lights, costumes and set required for the play; all they need is to fill 50-60 roles for the big show.
Auditions will begin on July 17 at 10 a.m., and the play’s final performance will be on July 22 at 1:30 p.m., then again at 4 p.m. – auditions, rehearsals, and the final shows will be centered at the WVSDB Brannon Building.
So far, registration has been slightly lower than last year, with only 24 kids showing interest, mostly from 6-7-year-olds.
The Secret Garden is a Missoula-original rendition that tells the story of a young English girl raised in India who learns to appreciate all the good things in life as she embarks on a journey to visit her uncle.
This theatre production was made possible with the help of the Hampshire County Community Foundation Community Impact Fund and the RMB Shaw Family Fund.
