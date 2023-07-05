hensel and gretel

Students in action at the Hensel and Gretel performance last year.

ROMNEY — A weeklong opportunity is coming for students to shine in the spotlight in a modern-day musical adaptation of The Secret Garden.

Hampshire County Arts Council is sponsoring another visit from Missoula Children’s Theatre in their international tour, where students in grades 1 to 12 can gain experience under the guidance of two professional actors and directors.

