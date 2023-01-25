100 years ago – 1923
Romney, together with many other cities and towns, is suffering an epidemic of grippe or flu, and many of our people are confined to their homes as a result. An epidemic of whooping cough is prevalent among the children of our town.
Despite the failure of congress to provide free seeds this year as part of the congressional “patronage,” Senator Davis Elkins will furnish his constituents with an assortment of vegetable seed as long as the limited supply lasts, according to an announcement sent to the state press.
50 years ago – 1973
Miss Zan Hughes, student at Concord College, Athens, W.Va., has returned to her studies after spending the holidays here with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Hughes.
The 1972 awards volume, Outstanding Elementary Teachers of America, contains the biography of Mrs. Lake Henderson, first grade teacher in the Capon Bridge Elementary School.
This award is given in recognition of contributions to the advancement of elementary education in the form of ability and dedication and service to the community.
40 years ago – 1983
Tammy Lynn Shell of Shanks and a junior at Hampshire High, was the winner of The American Legion County Oratorical Contest.
Mr. and Mrs. Steven W. Hott and Susan of Kirby, announce the birth of a daughter, Crystal Renee on Jan. 21.
Francis and K.C. Chilcoat announce the arrival of a son, Christopher, on January 22.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Sirbaugh of Capon Bridge were honored at their home in commemoration of their 50th wedding anniversary. The party was arranged by their son, Allen, and daughters, Mrs. Shirley Smith and Mrs. Elaine Shanholtz.
30 years ago – 1993
President of Hampshire Manufacturing Corp. Bill Wylie has announced that head floor supervisor
Anne Moreland has been named plant manager. Wylie said Mrs. Moreland has been with the company since it opened in Romney eight years ago and that because of her hard work and dedication the promotion was long overdue.
Parents who often wonder when they should have their young children vaccinated will no longer have that worry. McDonald’s in Romney and Moorefield, owned by Jim Stenberg, is in the process of furnishing parents with information on when a child should be vaccinated, at what age and the types of required immunizations. According to Stenberg, immunization information will be printed on McDonald’s placemats and distributed at both locations.
20 years ago – 2003
ROMNEY — A citizens’ petition went into circulation late last week seeking interest and/or support among Hampshire County residents regarding a proposal to dramatically restructure the executive branch of county government.
Presently, the executive branch at the county level consists of the three-member County Commission. Under the proposal outlined in the petition, the present County Commission would be replaced by a county voter elected “tribunal” or board.
SUNRISE SUMMIT — Hampshire County’s Food Lion store in Sunrise Summit is on solid business ground, according to local store and corporate officials.
Supermarket chain Food Lion said last week it plans to close 41 money-losing stores. The Sunrise Summit store is not on the list.
“We are doing fine,” said assistant store manager Gary Smith.
Troop 32 recently returned from their most anticipated trip to the World Scout Jamboree.
10 years ago – 2013
ROMNEY— After nearly a year of legal maneuvering and mediation to settle a $1.4 million civil action case regarding construction of the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center, a pre-trial won’t be heard until March 2014 unless mediation can settle the dispute. Circuit Court Judge Charles Parsons last week told plaintiffs, defendants and third parties involved in the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness suit to “settle this case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.