GFWC Christmas House nears

In less than a month, the GFWC of Romney’s Christmas House will be in full swing.
Remember the dates of Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, at Hope Christian Church Augusta, on U.S. 50.
The GFWC women have been holding this all handcrafted show for more than 50 years and this is the show’s 2nd year at Hope Christian Church.
The setting allows all of the crafters to be in one big room. In addition, the church is easy to get to, and parking is plentiful.
The hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Besides crafts for sale, the GFWC members will have biscuits and gravy, sweet rolls, homemade vegetable soup, sandwiches, cakes, cookies, pies, candy and drinks. The club will also have pecans and walnuts for your Christmas baking needs.
Covid-19 distancing will be followed and masks are strongly recommended for the health and safety of everyone who attends.
Some experienced crafters who have been with the show for over 40 years will be joined by new crafters this year. New crafters bring new ideas, new gifts and new decorating ideas.
Some crafters returning this year are:
• Joyce Beavers, with her log candles, crocheted towels, and holiday arrangements, etc.;
• Maurice Edgar with his lathe-turned bowls, vases and more;
• Liddia Beeman with her signs, gnomes, gift sets and kids items;
• Janet Shanholtz with her country furniture and decor, wax melts and candles;
• Tina Lee with her goat’s milk soaps, lotions and body products;
• Teresa Bisset with her knitted and crocheted hats, scarves and shawls;
• and Joan Maggio with her ceramics and baskets.
Some new crafters are:
• Anna Mae White, with her diaper cakes;
• Theresa Allen with her glittered tumblers, night lights, make up brush holders, coasters and more;
• Patricia Buckley with her cocoa bombs and homemade dog treats;
• Greg Snyder with his woodworking items;
• Arielle Powers with her farmhouse decor, doormats and jewelry;
• Cara Lynn Diehl with her beaded jewelry, bookmarks and pictures;
• Stephanie Fulcher with her acrylic paintings;
• and Kimberly Garver, with her bowl cozies, ornaments and candles in antique glassware.
Spaces are still available, and they may go quickly. So, if you are a crafter new to the area, or new to crafting, call Mary French Barbe at 304-822-5790 or Linda Browning at 304-822-4792. o
