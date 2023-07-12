It’s no secret that I’ve gained weight these past few years. At first, I joked the extra pounds were my quarantine 15. Then, they morphed into my Covid-19. Now that the pandemic is officially over, I realize it’s not the only thing that should enter an endemic phase at 23.
The last time I weighed this much, my body was growing another human being. Like those times, my wardrobe has seen an increase in loose, flowy tops and elastic-waisted pants. That strategy worked fine during all the seasons but this one. We’ve entered shorts and swimsuit weather, and I can no longer hide the truth behind maxi dresses.
Last week, after donning my new longer-length swim skirt and full-coverage tankini top, I asked our youngest daughter, “Does this swimsuit make me look like a Duggar?” She and I had recently watched the Amazon documentary about that troubled family. Now, my grandparents had 14 children. I’m the youngest of their 63 first-generation grandchildren. Yet no one ever offered to make a reality show about us. I now understand that the Duggars’ appeal had more to do with their participation in a fanatical, religious cult than their fertility. It’s like being unable to avoid gawking at a massive wreck along the road.
Anyway, our 13-year-old daughter, who has never been anything but “free indeed,” looked at me and encouraged, “No, you don’t look like a Duggar. You should wear whatever makes you feel comfortable.” Always wise beyond her years, she added that people should show as much or as little skin as they choose. She reasoned it’s only skin, after all. We’re all covered by it.
I pointed out that currently, though, my skin had more rolls, wrinkles and dimples. Unphased, our sweet girl glanced over from her teeny bikini and suggested that many people grow a little wider before shooting up in a growth spurt. I asked, “Do you know many grown women who’ve gained a few inches just shy of their 50th birthday?” We both started laughing, applied sunscreen to our exposed skin, and went to enjoy a pool day.
While there, I told my friend I believed I could lose weight if I ate less and exercised more. She chuckled and said it was a novel idea; maybe I should write a book about it. Let’s face it, the idea of me being a life coach is a little scary. Before I venture into the self-help venue, I think I should try my theory and see if it works.
Thus, this week I’ve returned to exercising. I’ve started small. In addition to longer walks for our puppy, I’m completing my fitness app’s 30-day core challenge. As an occupational therapist, I know a strong core is essential for balance, posture and stability. A strong core makes it easier to do most all other physical activities, leading to less fatigue and risk of injury. As I’ve begun to plank, bridge, side stretch and crunch, I’m standing a little taller. Maybe, our daughter was right; a nearly 50-year-old woman can still gain a little height.
I definitely think she can gain a little perspective.
I may not be 100 percent comfortable right now in the skin I’m in, but I have the ability within myself to change that. No more excuses, even if some days I feel like I’m hanging on by the skin of my teeth. I never want my reality to be 19 pounds and counting. Besides, I’m much more of a Hamilton Sing-along lady. In fact, last week, when I forced, uh encouraged, our children to watch that musical with me AGAIN, I was reminded, “When you’ve got skin in the game, you stay in the game.”
