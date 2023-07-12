Kitty Savage 2023

It’s no secret that I’ve gained weight these past few years. At first, I joked the extra pounds were my quarantine 15. Then, they morphed into my Covid-19. Now that the pandemic is officially over, I realize it’s not the only thing that should enter an endemic phase at 23.

The last time I weighed this much, my body was growing another human being. Like those times, my wardrobe has seen an increase in loose, flowy tops and elastic-waisted pants. That strategy worked fine during all the seasons but this one. We’ve entered shorts and swimsuit weather, and I can no longer hide the truth behind maxi dresses.

