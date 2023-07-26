The Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold their annual church/Sunday School picnic on Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Back Creek Road farmhouse of Ruby LaFollette.
There will be no morning worship service at the church. There will be a worship service at the picnic beginning at 11:15 a.m. Come bring your favorite picnic-covered dish and a lawn chair and join us for a morning of worship, fellowship, food and fun.
On Sunday, Aug. 27, Ray and Marie Spaid will hold their family reunion picnic, which has not been held due to the Covid crisis and other reasons for some time, at their home on Christian Church Road in High View.
The recent Fourth of July celebration at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club was a great success; around 100 vehicles at the classic car show, great music by “Five of a Kind,” an auction and good food – although attendance was greater than expected, food was completely sold out early. The club thanks everyone who attended and those who volunteered to help. The funds collected go to support the club’s many community service projects, for example, the four scholarships awarded to graduating seniors on that day.
Happy birthday wishes to Kay Kline, July 13; Monica Cash and Chris Orndorff, July 22; Pastor Mike Vanderlinden and Glen Bland, Aug. 1; Jean Kenney, Aug. 6; Addyson Brill, Aug. 8.
Congratulations to Alan and Ginger Brill, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Aug. 1 and Ricky and Mary Dolly on Aug. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.