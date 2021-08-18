Sunday afternoon concert features camp songs
The Honey Bee Community Choir will sing a “Camp Song Summer” concert at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Sunday afternoon.
The free concert begins at 2 p.m. at the church, 310 E. Main St., Romney.
Back-to-school block party with Living Waters
Living Waters of Capon Bridge will be holding a back to school event and block party this Sunday, Aug. 22, from 12-3 p.m.
They will be offering free school supplies, clothes and hygiene products as well as food, games and music for the whole family.
They’re located at 155 Capon School Street.
5th Sunday Singspiration coming
Mount Union Christian Church will host an area 5th Sunday Singspiration at 6 p.m. Aug. 29.
The public is invited to attend. Feel free to bring a special song and some friends or family or both.
Refreshments will be served after the service. The church is on Route 29 North, north of Slanesville.
Crafters wanted for church bazaars
Mountain View Assembly of God is looking for crafters to participate in a Christmas bazaar in November.
The bazaar runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, a Saturday, at the church atop Cooper Mountain on U.S. 50.
Large tables ($20) or small ones ($15) can be reserved by Oct. 23 by calling Diana at 304-496-9174. Deposits will be refunded if officials halt the bazaar.
