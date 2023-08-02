ROMNEY — Having been filled with shame and guilt from childhood, Romney’s Judy Kimble Williams never had the courage to talk about her early life.
However, after attending a seminar by Dr. Dan Allender, titled "Learning to Love your Story," she felt compelled to begin writing her memoir, partly for her own healing, but more importantly so others would know that there is help and healing when one is desperate enough to want true relief.
Her memoir, “Not without Hope: The True Story of One Child’s Journey from Tragic Losses to Healing”(published by WestBow Press) tells how Williams, as an eight-year-old, experienced the pain of abandonment through suicide, and chronicles her determination to survive and find acceptance.
Settled in the hills of rural West Virginia in the 1940s, just a few years after the Great Depression, was the picture-perfect family of seven. At least, it appeared that way to their tight-knit community. The 40-acre farm was nestled in a valley with a red barn, some chickens, and a milk cow named Blondie, along with two well-kept gardens. Summertime found the children playing in the stream of water, which was close enough to the house for them to be able to hear their mother’s voice calling them.
Then seven months later, once again, the children had to deal with the loss of their beloved mother by suicide, who had held her family together.
Now what? Five children left on their own from ages six to 17. Who would take care of them? Would they have to move? Would they be able to stay together? Scared, and once again dealing with significant loss, this is how the story goes, through the eyes of the eight-year-old who was orphaned by suicide and then death by natural causes by the time she was nine.
Struggling with enormous guilt and shame, depression, and eventually anger and rage, she sought help and healing through her relationship with God. For her, it was a long journey but so well worth it.
“Today, many are turning to drugs, alcohol, suicide in order to find relief from their current situation, or to medicate an unidentifiable internal struggle. Many sources today that promise help are simply putting a Band-Aid on a deep wound. My story goes beyond that, to the depth of the wound and introduces one to the Great Physician, who knows exactly how and when to begin the process of His ‘spiritual surgery,’ gently, but persistently taking her step by step to full recovery,” Williams said.
As far as what she wants readers to take away from the book, she said, “I truly desire that another deeply wounded soul would find the courage to continue searching and be set free from their heavy burden of pain, anger, rage, depression; from rejection, in general.”
Judy Williams spent several years doing secretarial work after graduating from high school, eventually marrying, and becoming a stay-at-home mom of their two children. She later taught elementary education in a Christian school. She is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She lives in Romney with her husband, Gene.
