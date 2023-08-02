ROMNEY — Having been filled with shame and guilt from childhood, Romney’s Judy Kimble Williams never had the courage to talk about her early life. 

However, after attending a seminar by Dr. Dan Allender, titled "Learning to Love your Story," she felt compelled to begin writing her memoir, partly for her own healing, but more importantly so others would know that there is help and healing when one is desperate enough to want true relief.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.