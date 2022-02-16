Happy birthday wishes to Mike Crouse, Feb. 18; Izik Pownell and Beth Hott, Feb. 19; Rachael Moreland, Feb. 21; great-granddaughter Harlynn Jenkins and Jeanne Alt, Feb. 22; Adam Largent Jr., Feb. 23; Declan Mulledy, Feb. 24; Brandon Walker, Feb. 24; Ellen Wilkins, Feb. 25; Evan Daughtery, Feb. 27; Patty Hurt, Feb. 28; Naomi Long, March 2.
Anniversary wishes to Larry and Sheila Combs, Feb. 20.
Our son, Gary Malcolm, celebrated his birthday on Feb. 11 at his home with a taco dinner, cupcakes and ice cream cake. He was happy to have a total of 19 family members there to honor him on his special day.
Happy to hear that Jack Bender is home after a long stay in Morgantown.
There will be no school for students on Feb. 21, for this will be a day for staff classes.
Hope that we saw the last of the snow this past Sunday. Don’t like missing church, and I was unable to attend because of slippery roads.
Sympathy to Pastor Denzil and Shirley Davis on the passing of their son, Denzil Jr., and to the family of Bob Bradfield on Sunday.
Keep the following in your prayers: Timmy Rannells, Donna Bohrer, Scott Bohrer, Julie Masse, Mary Alice Moreland, Crystal Moreland, Don and Diane Perry, Terrie Santymire, Adam Largent Sr., Betty Kidwell, Jack Bender, Warren Racey, Gary Skeeter Glover and myself.
Tell Jesus you’ve let go of all your selfish desires. Then, open your hands and ask Him to fill your heart with His perfect plans for you.
Call or email bundy1@frontier.com with news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.