The recent fire at Seldon’s High View Sales brought back childhood memories of going to the store in the 1940s on Saturday nights with my father, and while he sat on the long wooden bench inside talking with his friends, playing outside the store with other local children and later as an adult, after moving to D.C., on my weekend visits home, stopping at the store, talking with Bobby and buying a lottery ticket.
On Saturday, March 11, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., the Timber Ridge Christian Church will be serving a pancake breakfast to benefit the Hospice of the Panhandle. The meal will consist of pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits and a fruit cup. Drinks will include coffee, hot chocolate and juice; the cost for the meal will be free will donation. All proceeds will go to the hospice to benefit from all the good work they do. Carry outs will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.