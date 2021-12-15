Christmas play at Mt. View
Mountain View Assembly of God will hold its Christmas play at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the church on U.S. 50 atop Cooper Mountain.
Methodist and Presbyterian joint cantata
Romney First UMC and Romney Presbyterian Church choirs will be combining for a joint Christmas cantata service sung at the Methodist Church at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Dec. 19.
This will be in place of regular Sunday worship at both churches.
‘One Small Child’ cantata Sunday
Mt. Union Christian Church will present the cantata “One Small Child” at 9 a.m. this Sunday (Dec. 19).
People of all faiths are welcome to attend. The church is on Route 29, north of Slanesville.
1-act radio play at Romney Baptist
A different kind of presentation will occur at First Baptist Church in Romney during the 11 a.m. worship service Dec. 19. A 1-act “radio” play called “Jacob’s Gift,” adapted from the beloved children’s book by Max Lucado, will be performed.
An in-person Christmas Communion Service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Music will be provided by the sanctuary choir and others.
Social distancing will be practiced in accordance with current guidelines. The church is at 325 W. Main Street.
