Last week was really beautiful. It was the beginning of the summer season, and we were happily saying goodbye to the 17-year Brood X cicadas. It was sunny, hot and dry. They were making hay all around me. It was a busy week for them. I like those old sayings: make hay while the sun shines.
On Sunday, June 13, Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee drove to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and spend several days taking in the sights. They visited the Titanic Museum, Ripley’s Aquarium, Rainforest Adventures Discovery Zoo, and Rylee had her 1st ride in a helicopter. They took in several other attractions in the area, and returned home on Thursday, the 17th.
Birthday wishes this week go out to Net Shaffer on the 7th and Randy Koontz on the 10th. A surprise 60th birthday party was held on Saturday, June 12 for Michele Britton of Smithsburg. Michele is the daughter of Norma Shanholtzer of Springfield. The party was given by Michele’s husband Eric and daughter Shaylyn Dabbs. It was held at the Price homeplace on Rt. 28 near Short Gap. Around 25 family members were present and most all from Smithsburg. It was a barbeque party theme, and everyone had a delightful afternoon of celebration before returning home.
Sunday is the 4th of July. I’m sure there will be lots of celebrations going on this year; I wish each one a safe, happy 4th in whatever way you celebrate. Remember to stand up, salute the flag and respect this great free country we live in and let Freedom ring.
