Brenda Hiett

Haymaking season is in full swing in our neighborhood. Big, round bales are occupying the freshly cut fields, and they have a presence all their own. I love the sweet smell of the curing hay on a hot summer afternoon. We need more rain before a second cutting is possible.

Larry and Judy Whitacre of Highview have been holding a giant yard and moving sale at their home. Both of them are in declining health and will be moving to Virginia, where their daughter, Teresa and her husband, Mark, will be able to provide the extra care and assistance they now need. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.