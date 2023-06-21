Haymaking season is in full swing in our neighborhood. Big, round bales are occupying the freshly cut fields, and they have a presence all their own. I love the sweet smell of the curing hay on a hot summer afternoon. We need more rain before a second cutting is possible.
Larry and Judy Whitacre of Highview have been holding a giant yard and moving sale at their home. Both of them are in declining health and will be moving to Virginia, where their daughter, Teresa and her husband, Mark, will be able to provide the extra care and assistance they now need.
Sympathy and prayers are extended to the families of Retta Davis, Nancy Trenary, Shanna Cale and a former classmate, Donald Heavener. Retta was a former neighbor of mine, and the mother of Jimmy DeHavenwho is also a neighbor. Nancy Trenary and her family were longtime residents near Capon Bridge. Gary, her husband, passed away a few years ago. Their children remain in the area, and we extend our sympathies to them. Shanna Jean Cale was the daughter-in-law of Linda and Ron Cale of Capon Bridge. I believe she was 46 years old. Love and prayers are sent to the family. Donald Heavener of Slanesville was a classmate at Capon Bridge High School and a great guy. Donald introduced me to the joys of satellite television during the early 80s. He had just started selling the large dishes when they came out. I have always had bad reception for TV at my home. The mountains block everything. I was cutting Don’s hair when he made me an offer I couldn’t refuse. He had a dish antenna on a trailer which he used as a demonstration. “I will hook it up free of charge, and you can use it for a week at no charge,” he said. During that week, we watched TV night and day with excellent clarity and sound. Keep in mind this antenna was huge and had to be hand cranked from one satellite to another. Nothing was scrambled, and you could watch anything without a charge. I was in heaven until the week was up. Needless to say, I was the first person in the neighborhood to have a large, ugly dish in my yard. We have come a long way since that time. We ask for prayers and sympathy for Don’s family. He was a good friend and a pioneer in the satellite tv business.
Central United Methodist Church held its Decoration and Memorial Day on Sunday, June 18, 2023. We attended and enjoyed the message which was delivered by Jane Arnold of the Capon Bridge Methodist Church. We connected with old friends and viewed the changes in the sanctuary with pleasure. Much restoration work has been done by church members, and it looks wonderful.
Our church charge needlework group received a large donation for yarn purchases from the Capon Bridge United Methodist Church. We thank them for their generosity. Some of our recent projects include the Neighbor-To-Neighbor Event and Prayer shawls for the nursing home residents at Romney.
