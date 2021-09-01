Society, a successful society, is built upon strong morals on the backbone of a thriving community coming together as one body, one heart and one mission. That makes a community a community.
Over past centuries, many civilizations have gone under because the underlying fabric weaving them together unraveled, leaving behind tattered scars that never fade away.
Communities are an essential and critical aspect of growth and prosperity in any nation, tribe, faith community, or small corner of the earth.
It’s no wonder since we as humans are relational in nature, we live our best lives alongside one another. God has made us communal and social, not to be individual, separate from one another. In other words, no one is an island or can be.
What happens though when a community becomes divided? What happens when that fabric woven together becomes unraveled, leaving behind nothing but random strings all over the cold ground with no place to go?
You may have seen the following story on social media this past month. I think it speaks volumes so I reprint it here.
One of my friends told me about a powerful lesson in her daughter’s high school class this winter. They’re learning about the Salem Witch Trials, and their teacher told them they were going to play a game.
“I’m going to come around and whisper to each of you whether you’re a witch or a regular person. Your goal is to build the largest group possible that does NOT have a witch in it. At the end, any group found to include a witch gets a failing grade.”
The teens dove into grilling each other. One fairly large group formed, but most of the students broke into small, exclusive groups, turning away anyone they thought gave off even a hint of guilt.
“OK,” the teacher said. “You’ve got your groups. Time to find out which ones fail. All witches, please raise your hands.”
No one raised a hand.
The kids were confused and told him he’d messed up the game.
“Did I? Was anyone in Salem an actual witch? Or did everyone just believe what they’d been told?”
And that is how you teach kids how easy it is to divide a community.
In times of unrest, it is easy to judge others or make sweeping statements about character or intentions. This is not helpful.
If someone has broken a law, our legal system will judge them — not us. If someone has sinned, they must answer to God — not us.
We cannot control what other people say or do or feel or think. But we can act to influence others in positive ways. We can, and should, work to correct societal wrongs.
You may be angry at the actions and comments of others. You have every right to feel what you feel. But don’t descend into condemnation, harassment or provocation of others.
This includes things we do and things we say, whether to another person or online in a comment section or social media post. Hold yourself to the highest possible standard.
We can condemn actions; we should not condemn people.
Consider this before acting — is the thing I’m about to say or do going to improve the situation? Will it bring peace? If not, then it’s probably better left unsaid and undone.
Finally, reach out to those in your community impacted and victimized by this tragedy.
Now is the time to ask how others are doing as we are bombarded with images of hate and rage. Now is the time to express respect and support for the oppressed among us.
Catholic Bishop Michael F. Burbidge said in a recent statement that we should “work together in restoring justice, peace and harmony throughout our nation and in all of our communities.”
This means that all people of faith of all backgrounds must come together to change the systems and institutions that do not respect all persons as being equal and created by God.
If we seek to span the gaps that divide communities, we must strive to build bridges, unafraid of those who embrace hate, racism, and violence and would seek to burn those bridges or destroy the future they represent.
Keep being welcoming, sisters and brothers. Shunning, scapegoating and dividing destroy far more than they protect. Be at peace with others, so you can be at peace with yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.