The community has lost two loved and good friends, Lloyd Culp and Louise McGuinn, in the past few days. Our prayers go out to both of their families, Alana and Roxie, both members of the Capon Valley Ruritan. Louise, their mother’s funeral will be held May 6 at Shiloh UMC. A reception will follow at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club. Louise was a beautiful lady; every time you met her, always a smile and a touch of humor.
On Saturday, May 20, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be serving a steak dinner. This is a pre-sold event. See club member to get your tickets by May 13.
On the 20th, the Capon Bridge Alumni Association will hold their celebration at the old CB High School building. I can hardly believe it has been 70 years since I graduated from high school. Of course, my body reminds me every day that it has been that long.
My cousins have plowed and prepared my garden for planting. It is in the best condition it has been in for years. I believe that when the much-needed rain stops, it will be safe to plant. My cousins also mowed my three-acre yard. It is so great to live in a community where friends, family and neighbors look out for you.
Happy birthday wishes to Ruby LaFollette, April 22; Ginger Brill, April 26; Earl Thompson, April 29; Dwayne Seldon, May 2 and Alana McGuinn, May 14.
Congratulations to Tim and Liz Wingfield, who celebrated their wedding anniversary on April 26.
