Harry Spaid

The community has lost two loved and good friends, Lloyd Culp and Louise McGuinn, in the past few days. Our prayers go out to both of their families, Alana and Roxie, both members of the Capon Valley Ruritan. Louise, their mother’s funeral will be held May 6 at Shiloh UMC. A reception will follow at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club. Louise was a beautiful lady; every time you met her, always a smile and a touch of humor. 

On Saturday, May 20, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be serving a steak dinner. This is a pre-sold event. See club member to get your tickets by May 13. 

