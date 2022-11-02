Beverly Malcolm

"Kindness-- since our world needs more of it - is not optional. Anything that needs to be said can be said with kindness. Any tough position we need to take can be taken with kindness.  No exceptions.

    Happy birthday wishes to twins Zachary Thorne and Miranda Keplinger Nov. 3, Reed Wells Nov. 5,  Owen Wilson and Bonnie Will Nov. 6, Joan Kitzmiller Nov. 9, Charlotte Wells Nov. 11, grandson Derrick Hyson Nov. 12, granddaughter Kaye Funk, Grayce Montgomery, Glenda Moreland, Paula Davis Nov. 15, Braelynn Martin & Ryan Ginevan Nov. 16.

