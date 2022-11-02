"Kindness-- since our world needs more of it - is not optional. Anything that needs to be said can be said with kindness. Any tough position we need to take can be taken with kindness. No exceptions.
Happy birthday wishes to twins Zachary Thorne and Miranda Keplinger Nov. 3, Reed Wells Nov. 5, Owen Wilson and Bonnie Will Nov. 6, Joan Kitzmiller Nov. 9, Charlotte Wells Nov. 11, grandson Derrick Hyson Nov. 12, granddaughter Kaye Funk, Grayce Montgomery, Glenda Moreland, Paula Davis Nov. 15, Braelynn Martin & Ryan Ginevan Nov. 16.
Anniversary wishes to Ray and Wendy Anderson Nov. 3, Delyle & Doris Moreland Nov. 12.
Katherine McKenery had her daughter Margaret and Wade Chaney visit for a few days from Texas.
Our family attended a Trunk or Treat party at Kenny and Mary Pownell’s house on Sunday, Oct. 30. Costume judging, a parade where children received goody treats and lots of good food. Everyone had a wonderful time. Appreciate all the hard work from the Pownell family.
The Lighthouse Assembly of God hosted the Joy Fellowship for the Assembly churches on Saturday, Oct. 29. Wonderful meal was provided, gifts for everyone and a very uplifting speaker. Nice time fellowshipping with all the ladies.
Capon Chapel Covenant finished up the study called "Living a Chocolate Life.” A study of 8 weeks focused on different aspects of life as a Christian woman. Each week we were treated to a chocolate dessert — a wonderful time studying the word of God.
There will be no school on Nov. 8 for Election Day, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, and Nov. 21-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Keep the following in your prayers; Jack Bender, Craig and Missy McDonald, Wallace Fishel, Lovella Thomas, Mary Moreland, Willis Bohrer, Scott Bohrer, Keith Lambert Jr., Betty Kidwell, Crystal Moreland and Robert Pownell.
Sympathy to the family of Joan Damewood, mother of Jennie Long and Dottie Malcomb and to the Fravel family.
I go to Sunday school because I got acquainted with Jesus Christ, the best friend a person ever had. I go to Sunday school because I study there, the best book in the world. I go to Sunday school because it is one of the best habits a person can form. I go to Sunday school because it makes me happier all week. I go to Sunday school because it enriches my life. I go to Sunday school because it strengthens my character. I go to Sunday school because it improves my mind. I go to Sunday school because I form there the best friendship in the world. I go to Sunday school because I learn there the finest songs ever sung. o
