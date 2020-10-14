LEVELS — The blacktop at John J. Cornwell Elementary got a much-needed facelift on Friday, with vivid paint detailing fun and engaging activities for students during their recess or gym class time.
The WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program, with funds provided by SNAP-Ed, had representatives hard at work last week at both Springfield–Green Spring and John J. Cornwell Elementary schools. With these funds, the program purchased large plastic stencils used to paint activities on the asphalt to encourage kids to get creative in having fun during COVID-19.
“With the pandemic, kids aren’t allowed to have stuff like balls or jump ropes,” said Shannon Ritchie, Youth Health Educator in for Hampshire and Mineral Counties. “The children have limited resources.”
With funding for the paint by Eastern Regional Family Resource Network, the program had 8 colors to use for the blacktop.
“It’s the same paint they use on state roads, so it should last a while, hopefully,” Ritchie laughed.
Spread across the asphalt are vivid works-in-progress: stations including activities such as yoga poses, squats, bear crawls, frog jumps and even a large sunflower that will be used as a hopscotch area.
“We had a powwow to decide the most fun ones to pick,” Ritchie explained. The stations have an added benefit: social distancing is sort of built in, as kids who come out for their recess or their gym class can spread out across the pavement.
The stencils allow Ritchie and the other folks helping out to create vibrant stations with lots of detail.
“Thank gosh for those, because we are not artists,” she admitted with a smile.
The variety in the activities makes the stations valuable additions to these Hampshire County schools.
“There’s enough here that you can do it every day and not get bored of it,” added Vicki Fertig, Adult Nutrition Outreach Instructor for Hardy, Grant and Pendleton Counties.
With the stencil work hopefully finishing soon at John J. Cornwell, Ritchie, Fertig and Amie Dawson, Adult Nutrition Outreach Instructor for Hampshire and Mineral Counties, hope to head to the eastern side of the county with their stencils next, hopefully working on Capon Bridge Elementary’s blacktop.
“If we didn’t help each other, it’d never get done,” Ritchie said. “We go until there’s no paint left.”
