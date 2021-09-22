CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland has received 5 American Heart Association awards for implementing quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular and stroke patients receive the most efficient and coordinated treatment, ultimately leading to more lives saved.
For the 2nd year in a row, recognized with:
• Get With the Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Achievement award.
• Mission: Lifeline — NSTEMI Gold Award.
• Upgraded to Gold Plus status in the Mission: Lifeline — STEMI Receiving Center – Achievement Award category, having earned Gold in 2020.
And earned special Target Awards:
• Stroke Honor Roll.
• Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
UPMC Western Maryland earned the awards by meeting specific quality achievement measures and following nationally recognized, research-based guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and stroke patients over a designated year-long period.
The goal is to speed recovery and reduce return to the hospital, disabilities, and fatalities. Additionally, focus is placed on education, care transition interventions, and ongoing support to help patients best manage their health moving forward.
“These awards are a testament to the exceptional cardiac and stoke programs that UPMC Western Maryland provides,” said Chrissy Lechliter, BSN, Director of Nursing. “They demonstrate the superior quality of care we provide for patients and families in our community.”
“We are pleased to recognize UPMC Western Maryland for their commitment to cardiovascular care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the American Heart Association’s Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the American Heart Association’s quality improvement programs often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
UPMC Western Maryland is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services System (MIEMSS). The Heart Institute at UPMC Western Maryland offers emergent and non-emergent service and is among the nation’s top performing hospitals for treatment of heart attack patients and for cardiac surgery.
Nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have experienced some form of cardiovascular disease – including heart attack, stroke and heart failure. For patients with conditions that are severe enough to be transported or admitted to a hospital, time is critical. Early cardiovascular detection and treatment are also key to improving survival, minimizing disability and speeding recovery times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.