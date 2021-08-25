2nd in a series that began Aug. 18
One cannot doubt that there has been a reinvention of the church from the way many of my generation have known it. But please don’t think me a stick in the mud when it comes to spiritual things because I believe that God still inspires songs today in the form of choruses just like He did when He inspired the hymns of long ago.
But let’s face it. The church meets much more than just the spiritual need of our life. Maybe not as much as 50 years ago, but the church also meets a strong sense of emotional support, especially when one is going through difficult times in one’s life.
The church provides a sense of belonging, whether a person feels as if they are part of a family unit or merely a group setting of friends. But also, there is a certain nostalgia that comes with the church.
I recall what it was like growing up in a small church and attending what we called fellowship meetings. We had the chance to visit larger churches in the surrounding area and I can still remember what it would feel like when folks from the entire district would come together and that Hammond organ would sound out to start the service joined by the accompaniment of a trumpet or 2 and the congregation would rise and begin to sing, “All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name” and it was electrifying.
It seems odd now because I’m not a big fan of the organ today. But I miss that feeling that you just knew the presence of God had filled the sanctuary.
We were focused, waiting to see what God was going to do and we didn’t want to miss it. You would have had to be there to understand.
That’s one of the problems today. So many folks have never really experienced a spirit of revival. But when people pray and wait, when they anticipate a move of God’s Spirit and when they are hungry for it, a spirit of revival is bound to happen.
I’m not sure folks today could handle a revival like that which hit Azusa Street in Los Angeles. Calif. It began on April 9, 1906, after 7 men had prayed, led by an African-American preacher by the name of William Seymour.
The revival actually started on Bonnie Brae Street, but had to continually move to a larger venue to handle the crowds. They finally refurbished an old dilapidated building on Azusa Street. The Spirit of revival spread and continued until around 1915.
A genuine revival isn’t about rock star preachers dressed in sharkskin suits pushing their latest books on how to have revival. It’s all about God.
It’s not about God moving our way, but about us moving God’s way. It’s about conviction, and repentance, about finding forgiveness from God and expressing forgiveness to those who have hurt and wronged us.
A genuine revival is about a change of life, about aligning ourselves with biblical principles and it’s about a move of God that is bigger than any one churches and is able to cross denominational lines.
No one can take credit for it for all glory goes to God. That alone may be one of the big hindrances to a move of God today. It seems everyone wants their name attached to it if something great is happening. But real revival isn’t about easy believe-ism. The question is, are we willing to “pray the price.”
