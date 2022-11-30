In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Extension Service food column logo art

Enjoy the holiday season with your friends and family by making your own warm beverage mixes.  These holiday mixes also make thoughtful gifts for the holidays, birthdays or other special occasions without breaking your budget.

Store mixes in airtight wide-mouth containers for best quality and easy use. Possible containers include see-through canisters and canning jars.

1130 recipes 1.jpg
1130 recipes 2.jpg
1130 recipes 3.jpg
1130 recipes 4.png

