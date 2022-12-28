On Dec. 17, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club, in partnership with the Marine Corp Reserves “Toys for Tots” program, finished their drive and distributed toys. We had on our list this year 27 families and a total of 80 children. Unfortunately, 4 families who registered their children did not pick up their toys. The club hopes these families found a source closer to home to get toys.
The Ruritan club is currently planning their annual holiday senior party, which has been canceled the past couple of years for various reasons. Please come on Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. for an afternoon of fellowship, food, entertainments and gifts for all seniors in the community.
