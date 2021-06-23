Today the tomato is the most popular garden fruit grown in the United States. The plant is native to the Andes of Peru, where several species of wild tomatoes can still be found growing in the Andes Mountain range.
Tomato plants were brought to Europe by early explorers and eventually became a popular food item in the Mediterranean region. Europeans then brought new cultivars back to the United States, where the fruit is now an important part of many American meals.
Appalachia has played its own role in the spread of the popular garden fruit. Several popular heirloom tomato varieties were discovered or developed right here in West Virginia.
Site selection
Tomatoes need a long frost-free season and full sun. Select a garden bed that has not grown tomatoes or other members of the Solanaceae family for at least 3 years. Tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, potatoes and tomatillos are all members of the Solanaceae plant family.
Tomatoes are a great choice for a high tunnel crop. Tomatoes can be planted up to a month before the last frost date when using tunnels.
Soil and fertility
Tomatoes like loose, well-draining soil with a pH between 6.5 and 7.5. Tomatoes can tolerate slightly acidic soils.
Although tomatoes are heavy feeders, too much nitrogen in the soil will result in an increase in leafy growth and a reduction in flowers and fruit. Complete a soil test prior to planting and add the recommended amount of fertilizer 2 weeks before planting out.
Obtaining plants
Starting tomatoes from seeds is relatively easy and allows the gardener to choose from a wide range of cultivars. Seed catalogs provide detailed descriptions of each tomato.
Tomato seeds should be started indoors 5 to 6 weeks before planting outdoors. (This would be around late March to mid-April in our region; however; it is not too late to start seeds for a late planting of tomatoes). Place seeds 1/4-inch deep in a germination media. Typically, these mixes are sold as seed-starting mix, but several recipes for homemade mixtures are available online.
Do not start tomato seeds in potting mix or regular soil because they hold too much water and will cause the seed or germinating seedling to rot. A heating mat can be used to keep the soil temperature between 75 and 85 degrees. Warm soil temperatures increase germination rates.
Check the seedling every day and keep consistent moisture until germination. Once seedlings have germinated reduce the amount of moisture, but do not let plants completely dry out. Once seedlings emerge the temperature can be lowered to around 70 degrees. Indoor seedlings should have a close-by, bright source of light.
Traditionally, inexpensive fluorescent shop lights are used to start seedlings indoors. T-5, T-8, or T-12 fluorescent bulbs and fixtures provide enough light for the growing seedlings. These lights must always be placed 2-3 inches above the growing tips of the plants.
As the plants grow the lights should be raised. Before planting seedlings in the garden, place them in a protected, partially shaded location for a week to 10 days. This will allow the plants to “harden off” and adjust to new garden environment.
Tomato plants can also be purchased at your local plant nursery. Small mom-and-pop greenhouses may have more unique heirloom cultivars adapted to our region.
When selecting plants avoid purchasing plants with spots or other damage on leaves. This will avoid bringing diseases into the garden early in the season.
Choosing tomato varieties
The types of tomatoes to choose from are endless. The first thing to consider is the size of the actual plant. Tomatoes can be dwarfing, determinate, or indeterminate. Choosing the size of your tomato should be based on the size of the garden and the trellising system.
Dwarfing tomatoes only grow a few feet in height. They are bred to be placed in hanging baskets or small patio containers. These tomatoes are typically small, cherry tomatoes. Patio tomatoes will grow quickly, produce their crop then senesce.
Determinate tomatoes, often called bush tomatoes, have a short habit and only reach 24 to 30 inches in height. These tomatoes need less support from a trellis or staking and are easier contained with a standard tomato cage making them ideal for smaller gardens or large patio containers.
Determinate tomatoes produce a set number of fruit that all ripen in a short 2- to 4-week period. The tomato will stop producing once the initial crop has been harvested. These tomatoes are perfect for gardeners who want a large amount of fruit all at once for canning.
Determinate tomatoes can be succession planted (e.g. Plant one group in May and one in June). Spreading out the planting of determinate tomatoes will allow for 2 separate harvest periods of tomatoes for canning or freezing. Some popular determinate tomatoes include Celebrity, Bush Early Girl and many Roma varieties.
Most tomato varieties are indeterminate. They continually grow and produce more flowers and fruit until frost kills them in the fall. Flower clusters on indeterminate varieties grow on every 3rd leaf along the stem.
These types of tomatoes should be pruned by removing the extra suckers from the leaf axils. A good rule of thumb is to leave a stem for every 8 to 12 inches of space the plant has along a trellis. It is also helpful to remove the diseased leaves at the base of the plant throughout the summer to improve air flow and prevent future spread of disease.
Most heirloom tomatoes are indeterminate, including many native West Virginia varieties like Mortgage Lifter, Hillybilly and Aker’s West Virginia.
Fruit characteristics
Tomato fruits also come in a assortment of different sizes. Cherry tomatoes produce small, cherry shaped fruit that are often served on salads. Tomatoes classified as cherry can also be pear shaped or heart shaped and available in all colors. Try Black Cherry, a dark-colored cherry tomato with an excellent taste.
Beefsteak tomatoes include large tomatoes that are usually sliced for sandwiches and eaten fresh. These tomato types can sometimes reach 2 pounds or larger. Beefsteak tomatoes will take longer to mature than some smaller-fruited types.
Brandywine and Cherokee Purple are heirloom beefsteak varieties. Amelia, Beefmaster, and Lemon Boy are hybrid beefsteak varieties with disease resistance.
Paste tomatoes are perfect for canning and processing. These tomatoes are less juicy, have more meaty flesh and few seeds. Many paste varieties are pear shapes like a traditional Roma tomato. Some Roma paste varieties include Heinz, San Marzano, Amish Paste, and Ten Fingers of Naples.
How to plant tomatoes
Plant tomatoes according to their growing habit. Indeterminate varieties should be planted at least 2 to 3 feet apart. Determinate tomato varieties can be planted between 1-1/2 to 2 feet apart. Transplant tomatoes in the afternoon or evening of a calm, cool day and water the transplants before and after planting.
If you are planting long, leggy transplants remove the lower branches and lay the stem sideways into a trench that is 3 to 4 inches deep. Cover the stem up to the top leaf cluster with 2-3 inches of soil. This will provide a solid root system. Remember not to press too firmly on the buried stem.
Tomatoes will benefit from a starter fertilizer solution after planting. This solution can be made by adding 3-4 Tbsp. of a complete fertilizer to a gallon of water, or a solution of fish emulsion can be used as an organic alternative.
Provide a trellising system shortly after planting. Stakes can be used to tie up indeterminate tomatoes. Drive 6-foot-long stakes into the ground about a foot deep and use cloth or twine to tie the tip of the tomato to the top of the stake.
Pull the twine up the stake as the tomato grows. Shorter determinate tomatoes can be contained with wire cages cut from livestock panel or concrete reinforcing. Use a shorter stake to keep the cage in place.
Determinate tomatoes can also be kept in place using a Florida weave system. This trellising system uses a series of stakes placed in between tomatoes in a row. Garden twine is woven back and forth between the tomato plants to keep them in line with the stakes.
Enjoy your harvest. Here are a few recipes for a glut of tomatoes.
Bacon and Tomato Dip
1 cup fat-free sour cream
1 cup low-fat mayonnaise
2 large tomatoes, diced, reserve excess juice
4 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
1 tsp. garlic powder
Combine all ingredients. Add reserved tomato juice until dip reaches desired consistency. Serve with fresh veggies!
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Caprese Salad Kabobs
24 grape tomatoes
12 cherry-size fresh mozzarella cheese balls
24 fresh basil leaves
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 tsp. balsamic vinegar
On each of 12 appetizer skewers, alternately thread 2 tomatoes, 1 cheese ball and basil leaves.
To serve, whisk together oil and vinegar; drizzle over kabobs.
Source: WVU Extension Service
Chile Salsa II
5 cups peeled, cored, chopped tomatoes
3 cups seeded, chopped chile peppers
(use mixture of mild and hot peppers)
2 cups chopped onions
1/2 cup vinegar (5%)
1-1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
Combine ingredients in a large saucepan. Heat to a boil and simmer 10 minutes. Fill hot salsa into hot pint jars, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace if needed. Wipe rims of jars with a dampened clean paper towel. Adjust lids and process 15 minutes in a boiling water canner.
Source: Oregon State Extension Service
Summer Stuffed Tomatoes
8 ripe tomatoes, washed
2 ripe peaches, washed, peeled and chopped
3 cucumbers, washed, peeled, seeded and chopped
2 ears of fresh corn kernels, washed or 1 (15 ounce) can corn, rinsed and drained
3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
2 Tbsp. lemon or lime juice
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1/2 cup basil leaves, washed and chopped or 1 tsp. dried basil
Slice off tops of tomatoes and scoop out seeds and flesh. Chop the tomato seeds and flesh and place in a bowl. Add remaining ingredients and spices to bowl. Stir to combine and chill in refrigerator. Divide filling inside stuffed tomatoes.
Source: University of Maryland Extension
Tomato Basil Bruschetta
3 plum tomatoes, chopped
1/3 cup thinly sliced and coarsely chopped onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
6 Tbsp. olive oil
1 Tbsp. minced fresh basil or 1 tsp. dried basil
1/2 tsp. dried oregano
1/4 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. ground pepper
1 pound loaf, whole wheat French bread, cut into 1/2-inch slices
Combine tomatoes, onions, garlic, red wine vinegar, 2 Tbsp. olive oil, basil, oregano, salt and pepper; set aside. Preheat broiler of oven. Lightly brush both sides of bread slices with remaining olive oil and arrange on ungreased baking sheet. Place 3 to 4 inches from the broiler and heat slices for 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Top each slice with tomato mixture, using a slotted spoon and serve.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Tomato Corn Pesto Pizza
3 plum or Roma tomatoes
1/4 tsp. onion powder
1/8 tsp. freshly ground or seasoned pepper
1/2 cup basil pesto
1 (14-16 ounce) whole wheat or regular packaged pre-baked pizza crust, thin crust
2/3 cup fresh corn kernels
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tsp. honey
4 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
3 Tbsp. fresh whole or torn basil leaves, if desired, (optional)
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Slice tomatoes into 1/4-inch slices; place tomato slices on paper towels; sprinkle with onion powder and pepper; let stand 20 minutes. Spread pizza crust with pesto.
Stir together corn kernels, Parmesan cheese and honey. Top pizza with corn mixture, tomato slices and mozzarella cheese. Place pizza directly on middle oven rack; bake approximately 12-14 minutes or until cheese is melted and golden. Remove from oven and top with fresh basil.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Tomato Soup
1 Tbsp. vegetable oil or olive oil
1/2 cup onion, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
8 ripe tomatoes, gently rubbed under cold running water, chopped, or 2 (14.5 ounce) cans chopped tomatoes
1-1/2 cups vegetable or chicken broth
1 tsp. dried basil or 1 Tbsp. fresh basil, gently rubbed under cold running water, chopped (optional)
Salt (optional)
Pepper (optional)
In a medium saucepan, heat oil. Add onion and garlic. Cook for 2 minutes or until tender. Stir in tomatoes. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir a few times as soup is cooking. Add broth and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 10 minutes.
Stir in basil, salt and pepper if desired. For smooth soup, allow to cool slightly, move contents to a blender and blend to desired consistency. Return to saucepan and heat to simmer.
Source: UNL Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources
