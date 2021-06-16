Paw Paw grad wins scholarship
Review Staff
A graduating senior at Paw Paw High School is 1 of 4 recipients of scholarships awarded by the Berkeley Springs Presbyterian Church.
Courtney Henderson of Paw Paw was honored along with Berkeley Springs High’s Amarie Farris, Phoebe Hogbin and Carson Stotler.
The scholarships are $500 each.
“The Berkeley Springs Presbyterian Church is delighted to be able to help further the education of our scholarship recipients this year,” said Adrienne North, clerk of the church’s Session. “This is the first year that we have been able to extend our scholarships to all eligible seniors of Morgan County, and to extend awarding scholarships beyond high school to others who choose to further their education in the years to come.”
A lover of animals, Henderson plans to work as a veterinary technician and will begin her studies in August at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College.
She is the the daughter of Amanda and Robert Henderson of Paw Paw.
“I was drawn to this career because I have always shown compassion and have always cared about the well-being of animals from a young age. My goal in life is to graduate from high school and go to college to help animals the way they help people every day,” Henderson wrote in her application.
The award was presented at the Paw Paw High School graduation, May 28.
The students will be recognized during an upcoming worship service at the Berkeley Springs Presbyterian Church.
Arts Council picks repeat scholar
Review Staff
ROMNEY — A WVU music major from Romney has won a $1,000 scholarship from the Hampshire County Arts Council for the 2nd year in a row.
Nathan Wilson was announced as the 2021 recipient in the HCAC’s monthly newsletter last week.
“His video was extraordinary,” the announcement said.
Wilson plays in the WVU marching band, jazz band and other ensembles. He wants a degree in music education so he can become a school band director and music teacher.
His brass capabilities include French horn, trumpet and tuba; he is also taking guitar and piano classes.
A year ago Wilson won the scholarship along with Alex Kimble of Augusta.
Cowgill named Whitmore-Gates scholar
Review Staff
KEYSER — A business management major from Romney has had her name inscribed on the Duke Anthony Whitmore-Henry Louis Gates Jr. Academic Achievement Wall at Potomac State College.
Allison Cowgill was chosen as a student who exhibit exemplary scholarship and the potential for continued achievement. No more than 3 student names are added to the wall each year.
In addition to being inducted into the Sigma Phi Omega Honor Society, Cowgill has been named to the President’s List for all semesters that she has attended Potomac State.
“Allison has worked tremendously hard while at Potomac State College and her hard work has paid off. We were impressed not just with her involvement on campus and excellence in academics, but also her welcoming and vibrant personality. She clearly stood out among her peers and is deserving of this prestigious award,” Professor James Morgart said.
Cowgill was an active participant in the Baptist Campus Ministries and the CEO Club at the College.
“Participating in clubs created some of my most memorable social experiences on campus, along with other College activities,” Cowgill said,
The Achievement Wall, originally conceived to recognize the academic and scholarly activities of PSC’s students, alumni and faculty, was named in honor of Alumnus Henry Louis Gates Jr., who serves as the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African-American Research at Harvard University, and for deceased PSC Professor Duke Anthony Whitmore.
“My education at Potomac State College was really great because I could easily communicate with my professors, plus, I especially liked the small size of the campus,” Cowgill said.
Shanholtz graduates ChalleNGe Academy
KINGWOOD — A Hampshire County teen was one of 73 West Virginians from 23 counties to complete the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy at Camp Dawson in Kingwood.
Cadet Jacob Shanholtz, in the care of Jamie Pletzke and Katrina Ganoe of Inwood, was in Platoon 5. Shanholtz was recognized for receiving the Honor’s List, Instructor’s List and mentorship as well as obtaining the 6 individual values recognition ribbons.
Class 1-21 was the 56th to complete the 22-week program. Virtual Commencement exercises were held June 4. Major Gen. Phillip Cantrell congratulated the cadets and gave the commencement address.
39 excel at Potomac State
Review Staff
KEYSER— Potomac State University has announced its President’s List and Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester with 15 Hampshire County residents on the 1st and 24 more on the latter.
The 182 full-time students on the President’s List earned a 3.7 grade-point average or better.
The 15 Hampshire honorees are Dylan Corbin, Chasity Fout, Jason Ramey, Emily Ratliff and Adam Sine of Augusta; Matthew Kerns and Austin Peacemaker of Capon Bridge; Jesse Fitzwater of Rio; Joshua Berryman, Allison Cowgill, Brandon Judy and Nicole Timbrook of Romney; Brian Marple of Shanks; and William Kegg and Benjamin Ritz of Springfield.
The 221 students on the Dean’s list carried at least 12 credit hours, earn a 3.0-3.699 GPA and had no grades of D, F or I. The 24 Hampshire students who met the criteria are: Jeffrey Combs, Jacob Fischer, Jada Fout, Jarrett Hott, Kylee McGuire, Taylor Richman and Magdalene Slocum of Augusta; Hannah Bradley, Dennis Davis and Tayler Weidlich of Capon Bridge; Alexander Ritchie of Green Spring; Michael Quasney of High View; Sarah Billmeyer, Mackenzie Cook, Angela Fagga, Kalei Haines, Kelsie Lemasters, Jeffrey Malcolm, Nicole McManamay, Lucas Moreland, Hunter Riley, Sara Sechler and Madison Wilkins of Romney; and Mason Davis of Springfield.
Slanesville woman graduates at Edinboro
EDINBORO, Pa. — A woman from Slanesville was awarded her master’s degree last month at Edinboro University.
Cara Powell earned her master’s in social work, 1 of 155 graduate degrees awarded. Another 518 students earned bachelor’s or associate’s degrees.
Interim President Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson presided over the virtual ceremonies and the in-person recognition events.
WVU-Parkersburg honors Pearce
Review Staff
PARKERSBURG — Lindsey Pearce of Levels was named to the Dean’s List at West Virginia University at Parkersburg for the Spring 2021 semester. She maintained a 3.5 grade-point average while earning 6 or more hours of college credit to be named to the list.
Lease on dean’s list
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — Lexi Lease of Slanesville has been named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Bridgewater College.
Lease, a junior majoring in Biochemistry, was among more than 450 students named to the list. Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade-point average.
