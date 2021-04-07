I hope everyone had a blessed Easter. It was a beautiful sunny day and a great morning for a Sunrise Service. Most churches were getting back to their services with precautions, a lot different than last year.
March didn’t want to leave us. It blew into April, bringing with it the wind, some rain, ice, snow and cold temperatures. On Wednesday of last week, it was 75 degrees. Friday morning it was 24 degrees and Saturday it was 22 degrees.
The forsythia bushes are not growing a bright of yellow and my daffodils’ heads were hanging pretty low, but the sun perked them back up.
On Saturday, Roger “Crow” Whisner of Great Cacapon visited Gig Smith. Also on Saturday, Marybeth Merriott of Fort Ashby visited in the Gig Smith home and Randy Koontz home. Having the traditional Easter dinner with Matt and Michele Embrey and Eli were: Gig and Gale Smith, Randy, Wanda, Amanda, Rylee and Lana Koontz.
Until next time, enjoy the spring days when we have them.
