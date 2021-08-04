“Murals?”
This has been a line on my weekly article idea list for the last 3 weeks or so, and this week I finally got around to writing about all of the fabulous murals that seem to have popped up this summer throughout the county.
They’re just fun. They make people smile and they add an artsy edge to the landscape that suggests, “Hey, we have some talented artists in this area” as well as “Come see what Hampshire has to offer.”
The mural on the side of Jonathan Brill’s office (the old B-Belle’s building) was even a detail that nudged me to move here in the first place, because I thought, “What a cute old building. What a fun little town!”
I wanted to be a part of it.
And the more murals I see, the more I’m reminded of the effect they can have on people passing through or, in my case, moving in from out of the area.
Murals are designed to be eye-catching. They jump out; it’s all a part of their charm.
You want to know what other details have jumped out at me?
The movement toward safe drinking water in Purgitsville. The self-sufficient and bustling garden at Slanesville Elementary. The new sidewalks and expanded parking in Romney. The constant growth and exciting momentum of The River House in Capon Bridge.
These are all details that make me proud.
Being a move-in to the area (a “come-here,” as my dad would say), there are other details I’ve noticed as well. Less charming, less colorful details.
For example, remember when the brick building on Main Street in Romney was torn down, replaced by parking, and everyone took to Facebook lamenting the fact that it was gone?
The building’s reality for me, since I never knew the actual history and story behind it, was an old brick structure I passed on the way to work every morning. Kind of run down. Not in the best of shape. That detail jumped out.
Or, when I drive along Route 50, and I see derelict buildings with trees growing out of them, or with the doors hanging off their hinges, or with trash piled in their yards. Those details jump out.
Abandoned cars next to houses falling down. Appliances and debris tossed in places they shouldn’t be. Those details jump out.
Parks here that currently don’t have trash cans, or a trash service, where folks toss their Sheetz bags, plastic straws, glass bottles and cigarettes, or destroy bird feeders, in an area that is meant to be beautiful, green and welcoming. Those details jump out.
The murals are wonderful, but let’s be honest: there are other needs here. Like, we need a more accessible way for folks to dispose of their garbage, including old electronics, appliances and large-scale debris. We need to expand recycling services and share the importance of sustainable products over single-use items. People need access to clean water. To fresh and healthy food. To emergency transportation. To affordable and safe childcare options within the county.
Yes, these murals are beautiful. They make me smile and they add to the quality of life here, but there’s still work to be done to accompany this art in public places.
“Beautiful” is only a small part of what makes Hampshire County tick; improvements in infrastructure, safety, health, education and more are also high on our list of needs, and I’m excited to be a part of the community while we improve together.
