Back in time

The concrete porch at the Romney Hotel has been completed and is a great improvement to that hostelry. It is a handsome piece of work.
John C. Shanholtz and Miss Ruth Oates, of Capon Bridge, went to Winchester Wednesday and procured a marriage license and were married that evening at the parsonage of Grace Lutheran Church by the Rev. A.A. Kelly. They will make their home at Capon Bridge.
The County Court is called to meet in special section today to consider letting the contract for completing the Court House to go over the delinquent list and transact several other matters.
The storm of Saturday evening did much damage to the Piney Mountain section and is said by residents to be the worst storm since 1892. It seems to have been in the nature of a cloud burst. Beginning at John P. Everett’s and extending in a line to E.F. Bean’s, J.D. Timbrook’s and J.C. Pownell’s, who lives at the mouth of a stream emptying into the Little Capon, wagon and foot bridges were washed away, trees uprooted and plowed ground washed away. The storm is said to have done more damage than all the rain storms since 1892.
50 Years Ago — June 23, 1971
Miss Tina Louise Demasi, of Morgantown, is spending this week here with her uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Vorbach, and her cousin, Marci.
Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Clem will soon leave for Florida, where Mr. Clem will teach next year.
YELLOW SPRING — When it rains here, it pours, and we had plenty of it here Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. All streams are quite full and farmers are quite worried, as the fields and gardens are saturated. —Many frog hunters took advantage of the opening season Saturday night. The Cacapon River was dotted with lights until early Sunday morning.
• Mr. Howard Brill, 91, passed away at his home over the weekend. Mr. Brill was a lifelong farmer, cattleman and post master at Intermont, where he was born and raised by his father and mother, Capt. Alfred A. and Anne Rudolph Brill.
40 Years Ago — June 17, 1981
KIRBY — Mrs. Letha Loy and Mrs. Nellie Cox are spending a few days vacationing at Bryce Mountain.
Bobby Emken, a student at Forsyth Country Day High School, Winston-Salem, N.C., has been chosen North Carolina Soccer Player of the Year. Bobby is the grandson of Mrs. Mary Benson Smith of Romney.
SHANKS — The Arnold sisters were pleased to receive a letter from Clara Wrightman of Florida.
30 Years Ago — June 19, 1991
Capon Bridge Junior High students, Kristina W. Hott and Stephen P. McBride, both of Augusta, were the 1991 recipients of the Lou and Virginia Austin Award. The $200 Savings Bonds are given each year to two Capon Bridge school eighth-graders selected by the teachers and principal on the basis of service to their fellow students and community. The Austin’s renovated and re-established the Capon Springs hotel beginning in 1932.
In America there are two classes of travel –– first class and with children. —Robert Benchley.
KIRBY — David Thompson spent several days recently vacationing in North Carolina. —Emma Plum, of Florida, Mr. Puffenburger of Harrisonburg, Va., and Helen Moreland of Romney were callers of Wilda Pownall one evening last week.
20 Years Ago — June 20, 2001
Anna Kidwell spent a recent weekend in Mooresville, N.C., visiting her son, Mark, and family. Richard and Karina Gray and daughter, Jennifer, were in Niagara Falls, Canada, this past week, where they attended the wedding of Richard’s niece, Tommi Gray to Mark Stanley. Tommi completed her internship in audiology at the WVSD&B.
In a heart-moving, three-and-one-half hour event Saturday night, Hampshire County’s Relay for Life raised over $37,000 for cancer research.
Hampshire County Community Educational Outreach Service is sending its first belle, Norma Oates, of Augusta, to the Folk Festival in Glenville.
10 Years Ago — June 22, 2011
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two of Hampshire County’s finest agricultural businesses were represented at the White House Congressional State Fair last Wednesday night, June 15.
Spring Valley Farm and Orchard owners Eli and Misty Cook and BiggRiggs Farm owners Calvin and Erin Riggleman were invited to attend the invitation-only affair.
Eli Cook said he received a phone call from the White House inviting he and Misty to the event.
ROMNEY— Over a 15-year period of coming together to support the fight against cancer, Hampshire County residents have raised over $1 million through Relay for Life.
“That’s a first,” said Patty Wygal, one of the organizers of the annual event. “This year’s totals put us over the $1 million mark. That says a lot for the people of our county.”
Church members gathered at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren on Tuesday, June 7, to clean the church and the carpets. Pizza was ordered in and everyone enjoyed it, along with chips and sodas afterward.
Eleven boys will carry Hampshire County’s hopes in the 11-12 Little League tournament that begins June 30 in Petersburg.
Manager Mark Hanlin’s team includes Chance Haines, Jeremy Hanlin, John Judy, Hunter Keister, Taylor Kesner, Jordan Lear, Kamden Ludwig, Tyler McLaughlin, Noah Poore, Cole Shaffer and Richie Stanley.
Assistant coaches are Darrin Shaffer and Jack Poore.
