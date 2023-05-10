PAW PAW — Mountaineer Community Health Center (MCHC) is announcing a new partnership with Main Street Health.

This partnership will provide more comprehensive, integrated primary care to patients who have selected Medicare Advantage as their insurance. This partnership builds upon the value-based care MCHC provides patients who have chosen a Medicaid MCO or traditional Medicare as their insurance. As part of this partnership, Main Street Health will place a Health Navigator within Mountaineer Community Health Center to help patients navigate Medicare and support their health journey.

