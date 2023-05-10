PAW PAW — Mountaineer Community Health Center (MCHC) is announcing a new partnership with Main Street Health.
This partnership will provide more comprehensive, integrated primary care to patients who have selected Medicare Advantage as their insurance. This partnership builds upon the value-based care MCHC provides patients who have chosen a Medicaid MCO or traditional Medicare as their insurance. As part of this partnership, Main Street Health will place a Health Navigator within Mountaineer Community Health Center to help patients navigate Medicare and support their health journey.
Navigating the healthcare system can be intimidating and confusing for patients. The Health Navigator’s role is to make it easy. Some of the responsibilities of the Health Navigator will be to develop strong relationships with patients to assist them with their care, educate patients about their healthcare, insurance benefits, and common medical conditions; help patients with medication adherence via reminders and best practices; connect patients with community resources as needed; and demonstrate compassion for individual needs, attention to detail and collaboration with fellow team members.
Main Street Health is the nation’s largest provider of value-based care focused exclusively on serving rural America. Main Street believes in the old ways of medicine when healthcare was simpler. Main Street reinforces the importance of trust and relationship-driven care in rural communities by partnering with local providers. Main Street knows that rural providers need more resources to ensure patients can access the proper care at the right time. Main Street provides partner clinics with the staff, technology and opportunities they need to succeed in a value-based delivery model. Main Street Health: mainstreetruralhealth.com.
About Mountaineer Community Health Center
Mountaineer Community Health Center was started in 1996 by a group of citizens concerned about access to quality healthcare in the Paw Paw area. In 2004, they built their current facility. Today, they offer quality primary and behavioral health care to people from West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia, provided by staff that live in and know the community.
Mountaineer Community Health Center offers sliding fee scale discounts based on the patient’s household income. These discounts are available whether the patient has insurance or not. More information can be found at mountaineerhealth.org.
MCHC has been recognized for three consecutive years as a Health Center Quality Leader by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
