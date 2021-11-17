Cranberries are a common part of our fall and winter holiday celebrations, whether used in our favorite meals or for decorations.
During Thanksgiving week alone, Americans consume approximately 80 million pounds of cranberries. They are available in many convenient forms, from frozen to fresh to dried.
There are also lots of health benefits to consuming cranberries. Cranberries are fat-free, cholesterol-free, sodium-free and a good source of Vitamin C and fiber. Cranberries are thought to provide health benefits because of their flavonoid and phytonutrient content.
These naturally occurring compounds have antioxidant and antimicrobial benefits. They have also been shown to promote cardiovascular health by reducing our bad cholesterol, maintaining or improving our good cholesterol, and improving vascular function.
Research by Cornell University reported that cranberries ranked highest in total antioxidant activity compared to 10 other commonly-eaten fruits, including apple, red grape, strawberry, peach, lemon, pear, banana, orange, grapefruit and pineapple.
Tips for using cranberries
Forms and availability: The peak harvest season for fresh cranberries is October through December. Sometimes, fresh cranberries can be found in the freezer section near the end of their season.
Cooking with cranberries: Shortly before use, rinse fresh or frozen cranberries and throw out any that are shriveled or bruised. One method is to cook them in a pot of water for 10 minutes on medium heat or until the cranberries pop. If cooked longer, they will taste bitter.
Getting culinary with cranberries: Cranberries are versatile and can be combined with many other flavors. Try mixing cranberry juice with other juices such as apple, orange or grape. Dried cranberries can be added to nuts, trail mix, granola, oatmeal or even chicken salad. Fresh or dried cranberries work well in quick breads such as muffins, sweet breads and yeast breads. These berries also work well in pies, cobblers, chutneys, salsas and relishes.
Cranberry BBQ Sauce
A spicy-sweet condiment delicious on grilled vegetables, lean meats or poultry.
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 cup minced yellow onions
- 1 Tbsp. minced garlic
- 1 tsp. dry mustard, 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. tomato past
- 1-1/2 cups cranberry sauce
- 1/4 cup cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. dark molasses
- 1/4-1/2 cup water, if needed
In a saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat; add onions and sauté 2 minutes. Mix in garlic, mustard and chili powder and continue cooking 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste and cook 1 more minute.
Add cranberry sauce, vinegar and molasses and bring to a simmer, whisking often, until mixture becomes smooth. Lower heat and simmer 15-20 minutes or until mixture reduces and thickens. Add water to mixture if it gets too thick.
Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. Place in a covered container and refrigerate until ready to use. Reheat before using.
Apple Cranberry Waldorf Salad
- 1 cup chopped Granny Smith apple
- 1 cup chopped Red Delicious apple
- 1 cup diced celery
- 1 cup halved seedless green grapes
- 1 cup halved seedless red grapes
- 1-1/2 cups dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
- 8 ounces non-fat vanilla yogurt
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
Combine chopped apples and diced celery and put in a medium sized bowl. Add grapes, cranberries, and walnuts to the mixture. Stir ingredients together.
In a separate bowl, add the yogurt, honey, and cinnamon. Stir together and pour over the fruit mixture. Cover and chill before serving.
Cranberry Chicken
- 6 boneless skinless chicken breasts, halved
- 1 can (16 oz.) whole-berry cranberry sauce
- 1 large tart apple, peeled and chopped
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/4 cup walnuts
- 1 tsp. curry powder
Place chicken in a 13-by-9 baking dish that has been sprayed with a nonstick coating. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Meanwhile combine the remaining ingredients. Spoon over chicken. Bake, uncovered, 20 to 25 minutes longer or until juices run clear.
Apple Walnut Pie
- 3/4 cup ground walnuts
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. beaten egg
- 1 Tbsp. milk
- 3 Tbsp. butter, softened
- 1/4 tsp. vanilla
- 1-1/4 tsp. lemon juice, divided
- Pastry for double-crust pie (9-inches)
- 5 cups sliced peeled tart apples (about 6 medium)
- 1/2 cup raisins, optional
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- Additional milk, optional
In a large bowl, combine the walnuts, brown sugar, egg, milk, 1 Tbsp. butter, vanilla and 1/4 tsp. lemon juice. Line a 9-inch pie plate with bottom pastry; trim even with edge of plate. Spread nut mixture over crust.
In a large bowl, toss apples with remaining lemon juice and raisins. Combine the sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt; toss with apples. Spoon over the nut mixture; dot with remaining butter. Roll out remaining pastry; making a lattice crust. Trim, seal and flute edges. Brush top with additional milk if desired. Bake at 375 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.
Cranberry Apple Salad with Creamy Maple Dressing
- 5 oz. mixed baby greens
- 2 apples, unpeeled, cored and cut into bite-sized pieces.
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup chopped, toasted walnuts
Dressing
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
- 2 tsp. sugar
- Salt and pepper to taste
In a salad bowl, combine greens, apples, cranberries and walnuts.
To prepare the dressing, combine all dressing ingredients and whisk until well blended. Add the dressing to the salad and toss to blend.
Note: To toast the walnuts, place in a dry non-stick skillet over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cool before adding to the salad.
Cranberry Applesauce
- 3-1⁄2 pounds apples, peeled, cored, and roughly chopped (about 8-1/2 medium apples
- 1-1⁄2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1⁄2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1⁄2 tsp. salt
- 1⁄3 cup brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice (optional)
In a large (5-quart) saucepan, combine all ingredients with 1 cup water. Bring to a boil then lower heat to simmer. Cover and cook 20 to 30 minutes.
Remove from heat and let cool slightly. Use a potato masher or fork to mash mixture to the consistency you want. Serve warm or cold.
Tip: When frozen or fresh cranberries are not available, substitute canned cranberry sauce for the cranberries and brown sugar. Add 1 (14 ounce) can of cranberry sauce to the saucepan after the mixture has been simmering for about 15 minutes.
Quick Microwave Cranberry Relish
- 1 to 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 (12-oz.) bag of cranberries
- Zest of one orange
- 1 orange, peeled and cut into 1 inch chunks
Pick over berries and remove the mushy ones. Place cranberries in a colander and wash under cold running water. Allow to drain for a few minutes.
In a large bowl, combine cranberries, sugar, water, orange and zest.
Cover with plastic wrap and punch a few holes. Microwave on high for 5 minutes. Stir well and microwave for an additional 10 minutes.
There should be some broken berries and some should remain whole surrounded by liquid. All of the sugar should have dissolved and the liquid should be slightly thick. If not, return it to the oven and cook 5 minutes longer. The relish will set as it cools.
Transfer to a decorative jar or relish dish and chill.
Deep Dish Apple Cranberry Pie
- 4 apples (large, peeled, cored, and sliced)
- 2-1/2 cups cranberries (fresh or frozen)
- 3/4 cups sugar
- 1/4 cup flour (all purpose)
- 1 tsp. apple pie spice
- 1 pie crust (prepared)
Stir all ingredients together in a medium sized mixing bowl and place in a 10-inch deep-dish pie pan.
Place 1 pie crust on top of the fruits. Cut 3 or 4 slits to allow the steam to escape.
Bake at 375 degrees for about an hour. Serve warm with a slice of pie crust over top of the fruit. Refrigerate any leftovers.
Cranberry Nut Bread
- 2 cups flour*
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tsp. grated orange peel
- 3/4 cup orange juice
- 1/4 cup margarine, melted
- 1 egg (or 2 egg whites)
- 1 cup chopped cranberries
- 1/3 cup chopped walnuts
- Glaze
- 1/3 cup powdered sugar
- 1 tsp. water
* You can substitute 1/2 to 1 cup of the flour with whole-wheat flour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda in a large bowl. Grate orange peeling, then squeeze juice from orange. Add additional orange juice to make 3/4 cup.
In another bowl, blend orange juice, margarine, egg and grated orange peel; add to flour mixture, stirring just until blended. Mix in cranberries and walnuts. Pour batter into a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan greased on bottom only.
Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes; remove and cool completely on wire rack. To make glaze, mix powdered sugar and water; add water as needed to make a thin glaze. Drizzle over cooled loaf.
